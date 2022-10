Man released back to home detention to await trial on charges he ran over businessman

CROWN POINT — A judge ordered a man to be released back to home detention Monday to await trial on charges he intentionally ran over a Hammond business owner in 2020, attempted to carjack a driver on Interstate 80/94 and attempted to hit a state trooper.

Javonte J. Miles, 22, was taken into custody Oct. 3 on allegations he violated the rules of home detention.

Miles has schizophrenia but was deemed competent to stand trial by two mental health professionals in 2021, according to Lake Criminal Court records.

He's pleaded not guilty in two cases to charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, auto theft, resisting law enforcement and more.

Judge Gina Jones granted defense attorney Joshua Malher's request for Miles to be released back to home detention after an ICU Monitoring employee testified Miles was generally compliant while staying at a shelter and receiving wraparound services.

The judge ordered Miles to live at the Eden House shelter in Gary as soon as a bed becomes available.

Malher previously requested Miles be released to home detention because Miles was being held in isolation at the Lake County Jail for 23 hours a day.

Miles is accused of running over a then-66-year-old car lot owner, attempting to carjack a driver on Interstate 80/94, ramming an Indiana State Police car and driving at a state trooper in a series of alleged crimes July 25, 2020, in Hammond.

Miles jumped over an interstate wall during the confrontation with the trooper, fell 20 feet and suffered a leg injury as a result.

Jones scheduled Miles' jury trial for the week of Feb. 6.