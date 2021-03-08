Man released from jail after state moves to continue his trial on murder, arson charges

CROWN POINT — A Chicago man held without bail for more than 2 1/2 years on charges alleging he started a fatal fire was ordered released from jail last week after prosecutors moved to continue his trial.
Ronald A. Gee, 44, was scheduled to stand trial starting Monday on charges of murder, attempted murder and arson in connection with a fire April 14, 2018, at 19 Doty St. in Hammond.
Gee is accused of using gasoline to start the fire, which killed Brenda Young Poole, 62, and injured Gee's estranged wife and Poole's son.
The state filed a motion Wednesday seeking to continue Gee's trial, because a deputy prosecutor handling the case had a medical issue.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota granted the state's motion to continue the trial.
The judge also ordered Gee released from jail under Indiana Criminal Rule 4, which requires prosecutors to bring defendants to trial within a certain time frame while holding them in custody. Because of their request to continue the trial, the state missed its statutory deadline.
Bokota gave Gee permission to live in Berwyn, Illinois, while his case remains pending. However, the judge ordered he be fitted with a GPS monitor, have no contact with the victims in the case and appear in court every two weeks.
Gee's next court date was set for March 16. His trial was scheduled to start May 17.
Gee's attorney, Kerry Connor, previously put the state on notice that Gee plans to present evidence of an alibi showing he was at a friend's home in the 5100 block of South Tripp Avenue in Chicago during the time frame in which he's accused of setting the fire.
In May 2019, former Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray denied Gee's petition to let bail after a magistrate heard evidence in the case and determined the presumption of Gee's guilt was strong.
Gee's estranged wife testified during Gee's bail hearings that she and her boyfriend were asleep in his room when Poole woke them up and told them the house was on fire.
Firefighters rescued all three from an upstairs window and took them to hospitals. Poole later died from her injuries.
Tests showed gasoline was used to start a fire on the home's porch, according to court records.
Police obtained a video from a nearby school building that showed the driver of a light-colored SUV stop and walk up to the home, just before flames broke out on the porch, records say. Afterward, the man appeared to run back toward the SUV while in flames and fall into the street.
Gee's estranged wife identified him as the man seen in the surveillance video, but Connor wrote in court records that the woman's credibility was questionable. The recording was "very fuzzy," according to court documents.