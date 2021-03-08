Man released from jail after state moves to continue his trial on murder, arson charges

Gee's next court date was set for March 16. His trial was scheduled to start May 17.

Gee's attorney, Kerry Connor, previously put the state on notice that Gee plans to present evidence of an alibi showing he was at a friend's home in the 5100 block of South Tripp Avenue in Chicago during the time frame in which he's accused of setting the fire.

In May 2019, former Lake Criminal Court Judge Clarence Murray denied Gee's petition to let bail after a magistrate heard evidence in the case and determined the presumption of Gee's guilt was strong.

Gee's estranged wife testified during Gee's bail hearings that she and her boyfriend were asleep in his room when Poole woke them up and told them the house was on fire.

Firefighters rescued all three from an upstairs window and took them to hospitals. Poole later died from her injuries.

Tests showed gasoline was used to start a fire on the home's porch, according to court records.

Police obtained a video from a nearby school building that showed the driver of a light-colored SUV stop and walk up to the home, just before flames broke out on the porch, records say. Afterward, the man appeared to run back toward the SUV while in flames and fall into the street.