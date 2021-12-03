Man remembered for good heart as investigation continues after he was found dead in Little Calumet River

"When they reached out to me, I thought it was a prank when I saw the message saying, 'I'm your brother,'" Modisette said. "Then he sent me a picture of him and his brother and I was like, 'You look just like my dad!'"

Modisette said after being united, they stayed close and visited each other and talked on the phone frequently.

"Last time I talked to him it was Oct. 31 on Halloween," Modisette said. "I had just moved and my brothers helped me. I'll never forget, it was 11:04 p.m. on the phone and he asked, 'Did you get the house cleaned?' I showed photos of what I had done, and he said he loved my house and they'd have to come visit. Then Anton said he'd call me on Monday. We told each other we loved each other and that was it."

Modisette said as she awaits information from police investigation on her brother's death, she is staying prayerful.

"He took care of everybody," Modisette said. "One thing I am grateful for is that God allowed us to be united and he got to meet his nieces. He was so proud of them when they graduated from Butler University. They were there for the graduation and everything. And my daughters loved their uncles because they spoiled them so much."