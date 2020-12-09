Man leads 110-mph chase across multiple towns, police say

LAKE COUNTY — Police attempted to stop a 45-year-old Hammond man for speeding late Tuesday before he led officers from multiple agencies on a chase, passing other vehicles at 110 mph and nearly hitting emergency vehicles, officials said.

The man eventually stopped near U.S. 30 and Whitcomb Avenue, where he didn't comply with orders to get out and was removed from the car by several officers, Lake County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Pam Jones said.

The chase started about midnight, when Griffith police tried to stop the driver near Industrial Avenue and Main Street on suspicion of driving 57 mph in a 30-mph zone, Cmdr. Keith Martin said. The car the man was driving had Nebraska license plates.

The driver fled, prompting Griffith police to notify other agencies, Martin said.

Schererville police tried to stop the driver as he was traveling south on Cline Avenue from West 73rd Avenue, where he again failed to stop, a sheriff's report alleges.

The man took off south on Cline Avenue before going east on U.S. 30, at which point Lake County police continued the chase. The driver sped east at about 110 mph while passing other drivers and running through stop lights, the report alleges.