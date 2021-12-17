Man repeatedly raped teen after traveling to Region to meet her, police say

CROWN POINT — An Illinois man was arrested Thursday on charges he traveled to Hobart last summer to rape and sexually abuse a 16-year-old girl he met online, authorities said.
Connor N. Smith, 31, of Orland Park, is accused of forcing the girl to perform a sex act on him immediately after she got into his pickup truck July 16 in Hobart and forcing her to go to a hotel with him.
The girl told police Smith said, "If you don't cooperate," and lit a cigarette lighter, Lake Criminal Court records allege.
The girl could hear the locks on Smith's truck popping as she waited while he went in the hotel lobby and assumed Smith was repeatedly pressing the lock button on his key fob to prevent her from escaping, records state.
Once inside the room, Smith slapped her when she pleaded with him to let her go and hit her again when she refused to undress, according to court documents.
The girl told police she took off most of her clothes, and Smith pulled her by the hair into the bathroom, urinated on her and forced her to drink his urine by holding her nose, records allege.
Smith is accused of dragging or walking the girl back to the bed, beginning another rape by forcing her to perform a sex act, strangling her for resisting and continuing the rape.
The girl told police Smith later drove her back to her relatives' Hobart home and said he'd be coming back at the same time the following night.
When he dropped her off at a corner, several of her relatives were outside and began chasing Smith's truck as Smith drove away, court records state.
The girl initially told police Smith pulled her out a window at the Hobart home by her hair before the alleged rape, but she later admitted she fabricated that part of the story because she was afraid of getting in trouble for sneaking out, documents state.
The girl told police she met a person known as "Champ" on the Omegle app, which is marketed as a way to "talk to strangers."
She said she began communicating with "Champ" through Snapchat, and she gave him the address to her relatives' home in Hobart, according to documents.
She told police she snuck out of the house, but had a bad feeling immediately after getting into Smith's truck, records state.
Police identified Smith after the girl's relative provided his license plate number when he dropped off the girl. DNA analysis showed Smith was a likely match with the girl's sexual assault kit, records state.
Smith was charged Dec. 10 with felony rape, sexual battery and two counts of criminal confinement.
Officers with the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Smith on Thursday in the 4700 block of West 101st Street in Oak Lawn, a spokesman said.
Smith was taken to the Cook County Jail pending extradition to Lake County, he said.