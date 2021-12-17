Man repeatedly raped teen after traveling to Region to meet her, police say

CROWN POINT — An Illinois man was arrested Thursday on charges he traveled to Hobart last summer to rape and sexually abuse a 16-year-old girl he met online, authorities said.

Connor N. Smith, 31, of Orland Park, is accused of forcing the girl to perform a sex act on him immediately after she got into his pickup truck July 16 in Hobart and forcing her to go to a hotel with him.

The girl told police Smith said, "If you don't cooperate," and lit a cigarette lighter, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

The girl could hear the locks on Smith's truck popping as she waited while he went in the hotel lobby and assumed Smith was repeatedly pressing the lock button on his key fob to prevent her from escaping, records state.

Once inside the room, Smith slapped her when she pleaded with him to let her go and hit her again when she refused to undress, according to court documents.

The girl told police she took off most of her clothes, and Smith pulled her by the hair into the bathroom, urinated on her and forced her to drink his urine by holding her nose, records allege.