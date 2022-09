Man reportedly led Region police on lengthy chase before losing battle with K-9

GARY — A 34-year-old Chicago man is accused of leading police on a vehicle chase Wednesday evening through Gary, Hammond, Munster and into Dyer, where he fled on foot and was nabbed after fighting with a police dog while hiding under a residential pool deck, according to Cmdr. Jack Hamady of Gary police.

Members of the Gary Police Department and a multi-agency gang unit reportedly spotted a black Chrysler 300 around 6:35 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Ridge Road and Broadway that had been involved in an earlier pursuit.

A traffic stop was attempted, at which time the driver fled and led officers from various area departments on a chase through Gary, onto westbound Interstate 80, into Hammond and then south through Munster into Dyer, where he fled on foot in the 700 block of 210th Street, Hamady said.

"Lake County Police Aviation Unit called out the direction the suspect was running and advised he had entered the rear of a residence and was under a pool deck," police said.

Police from various jurisdictions reportedly surrounded the residence and began a search.

"Gary Police Department K-9 Fido was deployed in the track of the suspect and located the male hiding underneath the deck of a pool where he began to fight and strike the K-9 Fido," Hamady said.

The driver, identified as Devon Greenfield, was taken into custody and to the hospital to be cleared before being taken to the Lake County jail.

Greenfield, who already had felony and misdemeanor warrants for his arrest, faces felony counts of possessing cocaine, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and cruelty to a law enforcement K9, Hamady said.

He further faces misdemeanor counts of possessing marijuana, reckless driving, failure to duty, resisting law enforcement and driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction, and numerous traffic violations.

"Thank you to all outside agencies that assisted in the pursuit as well as Lake County Police Aviation Unit and Illinois State Police Aviation Unit," Hamady said.