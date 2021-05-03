 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man reports being robbed of guns and cash in Chesterton park, police say
urgent

Man reports being robbed of guns and cash in Chesterton park, police say

Man reports being robbed of guns and cash in Chesterton park, but details sketchy

Chesterton police

 File Photo

CHESTERTON — A Hammond man reported being robbed of two semi-automatic rifles and cash in a Chesterton park, but he was not able to provide the name of the park, police said.

The 20-year-old man showed up to the Chesterton Police Department on Saturday to report he had been robbed Friday after meeting up with an acquaintance he played PlayStation with online for about two years, police said. He arranged to hang out with the acquaintance he knew only from a social media handle to smoke marijuana at a park he could not identify.

P is reportedly selling a major stake in its U.S. pipelines, including to the BP Whiting Refinery. Bloomberg is reporting the London-based energy giant sold a $700 million stake in BP Pipelines, including pipelines that run to its largest refinery in Whiting, to the investment firm Sixth Street. BP owns or manages more than 4,300 miles of pipelines that carry 1.1 million barrels or crude oil and refined petroleum products.

"The Hammond man was told to meet his acquaintance at a local smoke shop — whose location he was later unable to identify — and from there the acquaintance directed him to drive to what the Hammond man described as a park," the town of Chesterton said in a press release. "Aside from advising the CPD that the drive from the smoke shop to the park took between four and five minutes, the Hammond man could provide 'no physical descriptors of the park.'"

He told police they smoked marijuana and broadcast themselves flashing $715 in cash on Facebook Live. He was interrupted by a call from his girlfriend and then two men who approached the vehicle with guns drawn.

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

The man told police they took the $715 in cash on his lap and a 5.56-caliber Smith & Wesson M&P AR-15 and a .22-caliber Mauser M-15 after he told them to "take whatever he wanted," according to the release. The guns were collectively valued at $1,100.

When asked if he could provide a GPS location of the smoke shop or park, the man showed police his Snapchat and Maps applications. Neither one had a recent entry indicating travel to any Chesterton location, police said.

At this time, there are no suspects.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sharpton: Withholding Brown video is 'con game'

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts