Man reports being robbed of guns and cash in Chesterton park, police say

CHESTERTON — A Hammond man reported being robbed of two semi-automatic rifles and cash in a Chesterton park, but he was not able to provide the name of the park, police said.

The 20-year-old man showed up to the Chesterton Police Department on Saturday to report he had been robbed Friday after meeting up with an acquaintance he played PlayStation with online for about two years, police said. He arranged to hang out with the acquaintance he knew only from a social media handle to smoke marijuana at a park he could not identify.

"The Hammond man was told to meet his acquaintance at a local smoke shop — whose location he was later unable to identify — and from there the acquaintance directed him to drive to what the Hammond man described as a park," the town of Chesterton said in a press release. "Aside from advising the CPD that the drive from the smoke shop to the park took between four and five minutes, the Hammond man could provide 'no physical descriptors of the park.'"

He told police they smoked marijuana and broadcast themselves flashing $715 in cash on Facebook Live. He was interrupted by a call from his girlfriend and then two men who approached the vehicle with guns drawn.