Man reports being shot in alley, police say
Man reports being shot in alley, police say

Gary Police Stock File
The Times

GARY — A 23-year-old man was injured in an alleyway shooting Thursday afternoon, police said.

At 5:20 p.m. police responded to a gunshot victim who was being treated at Methodist Hospitals Northlake campus, said Gary police Lt. Dawn Westerfield.

Officers met with a Gary man who said he was shot in his hand as he stood in an alley near 15th Avenue and Clark Road.

The victim said the shooting suspect may have been in a black car but refused to cooperate with authorities for further information, Westerfield said.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Gary Police Department's Sgt. Gregory Wolf at 219-881-1210.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

