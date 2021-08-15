Man rescued after spending nearly 6 hours adrift on Lake Michigan

PORTAGE — A Gary man was rescued early Saturday from water about five miles offshore from Indiana Dunes National Park's Portage Lakefront and Riverwalk after spending nearly six hours adrift on a personal watercraft, officials said.

Jerimiah Merritt, 24, left the Portage Marina on a personal watercraft about 5 p.m. Friday to ride on Lake Michigan, Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police said.

After Merritt didn't return home, his family found his vehicle still parked at the Portage Marina and called 911.

Portage and Conservation Police responded and immediately requested assistance in the search, according to a news release.

Portage police used a drone to search the lakefront near the Portage Lakefront park. The Portage Fire Department's Marine 1, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Lake County Sheriff's Department Aviation and Marine units, Ogden Dunes police and Indiana Dunes National Park rangers used off-road vehicles, emergency watercraft, drones and helicopters to search an expanded area.

About 1:45 a.m. Saturday, a Coast Guard helicopter spotted Merritt adrift on his personal watercraft about five miles offshore from the Portage Lakefront park and a Coast Guard vessel brought him to safety, police said.