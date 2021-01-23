Man robbed at gunpoint in front of home, police say

HAMMOND — A man was robbed at gunpoint while entering his own home Saturday evening, police said.

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday officers were called to a robbery in the 700 block of Highland Street, said Hammond police Lt. Steve Kellogg.

A 53-year-old man told police he was going inside his home when a man in a mask approached him. The masked man pointed a firearm and demanded the resident's wallet. The resident complied and the suspect entered the passenger side of a black vehicle, which fled eastbound, police said.

No one was injured in the robbery. Police said the suspect was described as a 6-foot-tall black male with a thin build wearing black pants and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sgt.Tony Pinarski at 219-852-2983.

