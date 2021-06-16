Man robbed at gunpoint while stopped at Region ATM, police say

GARY — A man with a gun robbed a Chicago resident at an ATM early Wednesday in the city's Miller section, police said.

Gary police responded about 1 a.m. to an ATM at a Chase bank in the 600 block of South Lake Street for a report of a robbery in progress, Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

A 54-year-old Chicago man told officers he was on foot at the ATM depositing money when a man with a gun walked up and demanded money, she said.

The Chicago resident withdrew money from the ATM, and the suspect fled.

The suspect was described as a light-skinned black male who was about 5 foot 8 inches tall, 155 pounds and wore a full beard and black hoodie. He had a black handgun, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 219-881-1210. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP.

