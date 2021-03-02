Man robbed girl of her childhood by molesting, impregnating her, judge says

CROWN POINT — A judge told a Merrillville man he robbed his then-13-year-old female relative of her childhood when he repeatedly forced her to have sex with him and impregnated her.

Marshall Wesley, 38, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on one count of child molesting, a level 1 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota said Wesley pleaded guilty, saving the state time and resources and allowing the girl to avoid testifying against him at trial.

Determining whether a defendant is truly remorseful is always more difficult to interpret, she said.

Wesley repeatedly molested the child while she was in his care, and he didn't stop until she told him she might be pregnant, Bokota said.

"It's just horrifying," she said. "It is. You know that it is."

As a result of Wesley's actions, a beautiful child was born with a cloud over their head, Bokota said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said the girl's family initially took her to an Illinois clinic for an abortion, but her pregnancy was too far along.

Wesley deprived the girl of her ability to choose for herself when she would become a mother, Wardrip said.