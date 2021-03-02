Man robbed girl of her childhood by molesting, impregnating her, judge says

CROWN POINT — A judge told a Merrillville man he robbed his then-13-year-old female relative of her childhood when he repeatedly forced her to have sex with him and impregnated her.
Marshall Wesley, 38, was sentenced to 30 years in prison on one count of child molesting, a level 1 felony.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota said Wesley pleaded guilty, saving the state time and resources and allowing the girl to avoid testifying against him at trial.
Determining whether a defendant is truly remorseful is always more difficult to interpret, she said.
Wesley repeatedly molested the child while she was in his care, and he didn't stop until she told him she might be pregnant, Bokota said.
"It's just horrifying," she said. "It is. You know that it is."
As a result of Wesley's actions, a beautiful child was born with a cloud over their head, Bokota said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said the girl's family initially took her to an Illinois clinic for an abortion, but her pregnancy was too far along.
Wesley deprived the girl of her ability to choose for herself when she would become a mother, Wardrip said.
Wardrip read a statement from the girl, who said she loves her child and never thought something so beautiful could come from such a messed up situation.
"The victim is the epitome of strength," Wardrip said.
Several family members testified they "drew closer" to the girl and away from Wesley after learning he sexually abused the girl, but they didn't report it to police or the Indiana Department of Child Services.
Several years passed before police learned Wesley had molested the girl and secured charges, Wardrip said.
Wesley was charged with child molesting in Lake and Porter counties, because Wesley sexually abused the girl at a family home in Merrillville and another residence in Valparaiso. As part of his plea agreement, Porter County prosecutors agreed to drop their case.
Wesley's plea agreement included a cap of 35 years on his possible sentence.
"The state is asking for every second of those 35 years to be spent in the (Department of Correction)," Wardrip said.
Wesley's attorney, Angela Jones, said Wesley's family didn't report he molested the girl because the girl wanted the situation to remain private.
The Times is not naming the family members who testified to protect the girl's identity.
Jones said Wesley was a provider for his four other children, and his imprisonment would be a hardship on them.
Wesley had no criminal history aside from a littering ticket and deserved leniency, Jones said.
Wesley apologized to the girl, his family, his wife and his children.
"I don't know what came over me," he said. "I'm a God-fearing man."
He said he wanted to move forward, seek an education and be a responsible parent.
Bokota told him part of being a responsible parent means putting the feelings of his victim and her child first.
"How is she ever going to explain to her (child) who (the) father is?" Bokota asked.
She urged Wesley to think about the child and how he would feel, if he were to learn he was the product of incest.