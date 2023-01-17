 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Man robbed of iPhone in supermarket parking lot

  • Updated
  • 0
Courts - Stock art
File

CROWN POINT — The dangers of selling valuables to strangers on social media are laid out in newly filed armed robbery charges.

The Lake County prosecutor’s office is accusing two men of taking a man’s iPhone on Jan. 10 at gunpoint in the parking lot outside of the Meijer store at 611 W. U.S. 30 in Merrillville.

A man told Merrillville police he had met someone recently on Facebook and offered to sell his used cellphone for $180.

He said they agreed to meet outside the store. The man, with whom the victim had been in contact, drove up shortly after 6 p.m. Jan. 10 along with two other male passengers.

The victim said he let the driver examine his phone and its charging device, and then one of the passengers in the car drew a pistol and all three fled with the phone.

Police said they identified two men in the robbery from photos posted on the Facebook page the victim used to arrange the phone transaction.

People are also reading…

The prosecutor has identified them as Jaylin A. White, 19, of Gary, and Tyree T. Jackson, 19, of Hammond. Court records indicate the defendants are at large.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

French Guiana: The center of drug smuggling to Europe

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts