 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Man robs Adidas store at Michigan City outlet, police say

  • 0

MICHIGAN CITY — After a shoe store robbery in a Michigan City outlet, officers tracked down a man who had a warrant for his arrest, police said. 

Austin Ryan Kist-Oman, 25, of Michigan City, faces a charge of theft, according to LaPorte Superior Court records. 

At 4:07 p.m. Friday officers were called to a robbery in progress in the Adidas store at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets at 601 Wabash St. in Michigan City. 

Dispatchers received a report that a man had entered the store, stole six pairs of shoes and pulled a knife on the sales associates, according to a Michigan City Police Department report. Police said it was later determined that a knife was not used or displayed during the crime, however one of the individuals involved dropped a pocket knife on the ground while fleeing. 

Dispatchers alerted police that the suspect was wearing a ski mask, a hoodie and sweatpants and drove away in a silver vehicle traveling left toward Wabash Street. 

People are also reading…

Three minutes later, a Michigan City officer found the suspect vehicle and pulled it over to speak with the vehicle's occupants. One of the individuals was identified as Kist-Oman, who had a warrant issued for his arrest, police said. 

Upon further investigation police watched the surveillance footage from the store, which showed Kist-Oman and another man leaving the store holding merchandise, according to the report. The second suspect is not yet in police custody.

Police recovered the stolen items including a gold pair of shoes, purple shoes and a backpack, collectively valued at $245. 

According to court records, Kist-Oman has been previously charged with possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of a substance represented to be a controlled substance. The cases are currently ongoing. 

Austin Ryan Kist-Oman

Austin Ryan Kist-Oman

 Anna Ortiz
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Diabetes, COVID: Potential link being explored

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts