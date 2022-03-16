Man robs Adidas store at Michigan City outlet, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — After a shoe store robbery in a Michigan City outlet, officers tracked down a man who had a warrant for his arrest, police said.

Austin Ryan Kist-Oman, 25, of Michigan City, faces a charge of theft, according to LaPorte Superior Court records.

At 4:07 p.m. Friday officers were called to a robbery in progress in the Adidas store at the Lighthouse Place Premium Outlets at 601 Wabash St. in Michigan City.

Dispatchers received a report that a man had entered the store, stole six pairs of shoes and pulled a knife on the sales associates, according to a Michigan City Police Department report. Police said it was later determined that a knife was not used or displayed during the crime, however one of the individuals involved dropped a pocket knife on the ground while fleeing.

Dispatchers alerted police that the suspect was wearing a ski mask, a hoodie and sweatpants and drove away in a silver vehicle traveling left toward Wabash Street.

Three minutes later, a Michigan City officer found the suspect vehicle and pulled it over to speak with the vehicle's occupants. One of the individuals was identified as Kist-Oman, who had a warrant issued for his arrest, police said.

Upon further investigation police watched the surveillance footage from the store, which showed Kist-Oman and another man leaving the store holding merchandise, according to the report. The second suspect is not yet in police custody.

Police recovered the stolen items including a gold pair of shoes, purple shoes and a backpack, collectively valued at $245.

According to court records, Kist-Oman has been previously charged with possession of paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of a substance represented to be a controlled substance. The cases are currently ongoing.

