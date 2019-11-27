{{featured_button_text}}
Ambulance stock
SAUK VILLAGE— Coroners released the name of the 22-year-old man who died at a Dyer hospital Tuesday. 

Alvaro Blandon, 22, was fatally injured in a shooting in Sauk Village, Illinois, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Blandon suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his death is being investigated as a homicide, the coroner's report said. 

The man was transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Dyer following the incident. He was pronounced dead just after 10 a.m. Tuesday. 

The Sauk Village Police Department has not returned The Times' calls for further information about the shooting. 

