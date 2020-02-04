Man's rape trial opens with tearful testimony from alleged victim

She said she gave him a confused look and felt awkward as he sat on the bed next to her. Duke then stood up and put his weight on her, eventually pinning one of her arms down as she tried to push him away, she testified.

The woman said Duke eventually pulled her panties and pants off one of her legs and raped her. She continued to struggle and pleaded with him to let her go and get off of her, she said.

Gruenhagen questioned how the alleged rape continued for about 40 minutes, but medical records showed the woman suffered no bruising or other injuries as a result. The woman stared straight ahead as she answered, confirming she didn't suffer any serious injuries.

When the woman eventually broke down under questioning by Gruenhagen, she said she had known a woman who was killed during rape and was scared during her own alleged rape.

When Duke stopped and took a deep breath, she was able to get up, put her pants back on and leave his apartment, she said.

She went to work for an entire shift and didn't go to a hospital until later that night, she testified. She had just started the job and didn't want to risk losing it because she has children to support, she said.