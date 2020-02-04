Man's rape trial opens with tearful testimony from alleged victim

CROWN POINT — A woman broke down in tears Tuesday while testifying about being raped in December 2017, telling a defense attorney she didn't punch the attorney's client or immediately call police because she wasn't sure what to do.
The woman, whom The Times is not naming because she's a victim of an alleged sexual assault, testified she was hoping to begin a relationship with Paul L. Duke, 25, and went into his Griffith apartment Dec. 13, 2017, to wait for him to go to breakfast with her.
Duke is on trial this week on one count of rape, a level 3 felony, and criminal confinement, a level 6 felony.
Duke's attorney, Mark Gruenhagen, repeatedly asked the woman to recount the details of the alleged rape and challenged her about whether her story has been consistent.
In opening statements, Gruenhagen said Duke was not guilty because the sex was consensual.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez told jurors they would hear from the woman, police officers, hospital staff who treated the woman, and a local nurse who didn't treat the woman but will testify to how women react to the trauma of sexual assault.
The woman testified she was sitting on Duke's bed when he came out of a bathroom and told her, "I want to put a baby in you."
She said she gave him a confused look and felt awkward as he sat on the bed next to her. Duke then stood up and put his weight on her, eventually pinning one of her arms down as she tried to push him away, she testified.
The woman said Duke eventually pulled her panties and pants off one of her legs and raped her. She continued to struggle and pleaded with him to let her go and get off of her, she said.
Gruenhagen questioned how the alleged rape continued for about 40 minutes, but medical records showed the woman suffered no bruising or other injuries as a result. The woman stared straight ahead as she answered, confirming she didn't suffer any serious injuries.
When the woman eventually broke down under questioning by Gruenhagen, she said she had known a woman who was killed during rape and was scared during her own alleged rape.
When Duke stopped and took a deep breath, she was able to get up, put her pants back on and leave his apartment, she said.
She went to work for an entire shift and didn't go to a hospital until later that night, she testified. She had just started the job and didn't want to risk losing it because she has children to support, she said.
When she went to Community Hospital, she reported she was raped to medical staff and police, she said.
She admitted she previously told Gruenhagen during a deposition that she was wearing jeans during the alleged rape, but that her testimony Tuesday was that she was wearing scrub pants.
The woman testified Duke showed up at her job Dec. 14, 2017, and she went into a bathroom. Griffith Detective Sgt. Kevin Strbjak arrived to talk to her, and her manager allowed her to leave early that day, she said.
Gruenhagen asked the woman when she found out Duke had a fiance and whether it was before she reported that Duke allegedly raped her.
The woman testified she didn't learn of Duke's engagement until her co-workers told her Dec. 14, after his visit to her place of employment. She reported the alleged rape the night of Dec. 13, she said.