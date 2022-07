Man said nothing before shooting longtime friend in neck, court records allege

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was arrested Thursday on charges he shot a longtime friend in the neck in April while they were drinking alcohol during a party at the defendant's home.

Omar Rivera, 42, posted a bond of $50,000 surety or $5,000 cash Friday on felony charges of aggravated battery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Rivera, who had not yet made an initial appearance in Lake Criminal Court, is accused of shooting his 43-year-old friend as the man walked back into Rivera's basement after using a bathroom upstairs.

Merrillville police responded about 4 a.m. April 24 to the 8600 block of Illinois Street and found the 43-year-old man lying on the floor near a large puddle of blood, court records state.

Rivera was applying pressure to the victim's neck and jaw, and another man was holding the victim's hand, according to court documents. The third man was described as a friend of Rivera and the victim.

The victim was taken to Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point and later transferred to Stroger Hospital in Chicago for treatment.

He suffered damage to his arteries and fractures to his ribs, a pulmonary laceration and bruising to the top of his skull. CT scans showed multiple metallic fragments scattered throughout his left neck and posterior lung areas, records state.

The man later told police he and a friend arrived at Rivera's home the night of April 23 for a birthday party and drank craft beers, tequila and liquid THC in their shots.

At one point, the 43-year-old went upstairs to a bathroom and the friend went outside to smoke. Rivera remained inside, records state.

When the victim returned to the basement, Rivera pulled out a gun and shot him without saying anything, court records allege.

The man's statement conflicted with information given to police by Rivera's wife, who initially told police, "He shot himself," and later said, "I think he shot him," while telling police the friend had taken the gun — which belonged to her — outside, records showed. She alleged she was sleeping on a couch when she heard a shot and saw the friend holding her gun.

The friend told police he was outside smoking when he heard a gunshot, began walking to a patio door and saw Rivera's wife holding the gun. He said he took the firearm from her, hid it in the yard and went back inside, records state.

Police recovered the gun, but they never found its magazine. Officers also recovered one spent shell casing and one live round from the floor near where the victim was found, records state.

