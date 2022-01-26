Man says he didn't understand sex when woman couldn't consent was rape

CROWN POINT — A judge accepted a man's plea agreement Wednesday and sentenced him to five years of probation for the gang rape of an intoxicated woman more than seven years ago at a party in Merrillville.
Ajahn D. Batty, 28, of Gary, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota he didn't understand, when he confessed to police in 2018, his actions amounted to rape.
"It took a long time for me to understand that my actions had fallen under the umbrella of rape," he said. "I understand my actions were out of line. I only wish to move forward."
This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.
The woman at the center of the case shared Batty's desire to move forward, and it was because of her position that the state offered a plea agreement that didn't include prison time, Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said.
"This victim has gone through so much trauma as a result of this," Wardrip said. "She is in a different place in her life."
Justice for the woman was many years in the marking, and Wardrip did not want to retraumatize the woman by forcing her to return to Lake County to testify against Batty and his co-defendants.
10-year-old boy dies in semi crash; 4 other injured victims extricated, police say
Here is the latest on school closures, delays for Monday
Man molested girl, took explicit photos and video of her for years, court records allege
Several Region schools close amid cold weather
UPDATE: Police chase from Crown Point ends in crash, arrest, police say
Man found dead from apparent gunshot wound in still-idling SUV, police say
WATCH NOW: Police investigate fatal shooting in Merrillville neighborhood
Transformational project: 4-story apartment building coming to Valparaiso downtown
Illinois State Trooper, woman found shot dead in car
Coroner releases name of man killed in Region shooting
St. John man arrested for narcotics after two-month investigation
Portage man receives his money after disturbance at bank, but not before his arrest, police say
Downtown Hammond losing two century-old buildings to wrecking ball
Man driving on toll road fires gun out of window in front of trooper, police say
Judge sets trial date for indicted Lake County Sheriff
The woman told Merrillville police in September 2014 she was raped by three men at a house party, but charges were not filed until the Lake County prosecutor's office reopened hundreds of cases and directed Region police departments to submit any untested rape kits for DNA analysis.
Analysis of the woman's rape kit led police to Batty and his co-defendants, Joshua W. Shipp and David G. Werner. All three men were charged in September 2018.
Shipp and Werner have pleaded not guilty, and their cases remain pending.
Batty admitted he, Shipp and Werner were playing drinking games with the woman, who became too intoxicated to consent to sex.
The woman told police the game involved her removing clothing when she drank, according to charging documents. She alleged Shipp sexually assaulted her in his room, Werner brought her into his room and sexually assaulted her and Batty then came into Werner's room and raped her.
Defense attorney Andreas Kyres said Batty was grateful for the plea agreement and understood it's rare for a defendant to receive a sentence for rape that is suspended in favor of probation.
"I know he's going to do well on probation because he's lived a law-abiding life," Kyres said.
Bokota said the law is clear that he's guilty if he knew or should have known that his actions amounted to rape.
It's incomprehensible why Batty would think his actions didn't amount to rape, and what he did was wrong and abhorrent, the judge said.
"I can only take you at your word," Bokota said. "I hope you're a better man as you stand here today."
Batty will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
Bokota granted his request to visit with two underage female relatives during his term of probation.
GALLERY: Registered sex offenders in Gary, A-H
Airan Boone
Age: 29
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 4/3/14
Lifetime Registration: No
Alan Borom Jr.
Age: 49
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-9 Sexual misconduct with a minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 9/13/01
Lifetime Registration: No
Andrew Christmas
Age: 41
Sex: Male
Offense: N/A Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: N/A
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Anthony Brown
Age: 46
Sex: Male
Offense: 163.425 - Sex abuse in the 2nd degree
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 12/7/09
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Anthony Campos
Age: 59
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 8/24/00
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Anthony Garcia Sr.
Age: 58
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 3/17/11
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Anthony Hardy-Williford
Age: 44
Sex: Male
Offense: 720 ILCS 5/11-1.60 - Agg. Crim Sex. Abuse/Victim <13
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 9/28/99
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Antwain Bailey
Age: 41
Sex: Male
Offense:
720 ILCS 5/11-1.30 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 5/6/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Bartholomew Eubanks
Age: 64
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 10/23/18
Lifetime Registration: No
Benjamin Debold
Age: 40
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 5/29/09
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Brian Giovingo
Age: 46
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 1/11/12
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Caleb Boyd
Age: 24
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-9 - Sexual misconduct with a minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 4/20/17
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Carlos Dickerson Sr.
Age: 53
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-1 - Rape
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 6/28/00
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Carlos Garcia Jr.
Level: Sexually Violent Predator Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 39 Sex: Male Offense: 12-16 (D) - AGG CRM SEX ABUSE/VIC 13-16/ACCD 5+OLDER
Date convicted: 06/03/2003
Charles Carter Jr.
Age: 35
Sex: Male
Offense: 13-1410 - Molestation of child (attempted)
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 8/13/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Christopher Anthony
Age: 49
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-15(A)(1) - CRIM SEXUAL ABUSE/FORCE
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 3/7/13
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Christopher Hernandez
Age: 47
Sex: Male
Offense:
35-42-3-3 - CRIMINAL CONFINEMENT, IF THE VICTIM IS LESS THAN EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 7/25/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Ciprian Espinosa Jr.
Age: 52
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 1/6/10
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Clyde Delapaz Jr.
Age: 31
Sex: Male
Offense:
35-42-1-3 - Voluntary manslaughter
Level: Violent Offender
Date convicted: 3/25/11
Lifetime Registration: No
Dale Durham
Age: 57
Sex: Male
Offense:
36010001 - 21.11(a)(1) PC - Indecency w/Child Contact
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 8/17/12
Lifetime Registration: No
Darayle Craig Jr.
Age: 39
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual Battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 1/20/15
Lifetime Registration: No
Darrell Eller
Age: 57
Sex: Male
Offense:
35-42-4-9 - SEXUAL MISCONDUCT WITH A MINOR
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 5/20/09
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Darren Fillmore
Age: 55
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 1/16/87
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Darryl Henderson
Age: 56
Sex: Male
Offense:
720 ILCS 5/11-1.30 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 2/23/96
Lifetime Registration: No
Derek Bailey
Age: 50
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 6/4/02
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Derek Holt
Level: Awaiting Classification Lifetime registration: No Age: 46 Sex: Male Offense: 9A.36.021 - Assault in the second degree Sexual Motivation
Date convicted: 03/20/1998
Dwayne Cullum
Age: 48
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 9/30/97
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Edward Drlich
Age: 66
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 2/2/99
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Eric Brantley
Level: Awaiting Classification Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 45 Sex: Male Offense: 1 1-1.60(C)(1)(II) - AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SEXUAL ABUSE
Date convicted: 10/29/2012
Erich Boone
Age: 44
Sex: Male
Offense:
720 ILCS 5/11-1.30 - Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 6/29/01
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Ernesto Arce
Age: 54
Sex: Male
Offense: N/A
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 12/10/03
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Fredrick Guydon
Age: 59
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual Battery
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 6/6/02
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Gerald Burkhardt
Age: 58
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 10/30/08
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Gregory Gillard
Age: 61
Sex: Male
Offense: 609.344 - Criminal Sexual Conduct 3rd Degree
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 5/25/95
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Gustavo Burgos
Age: 33
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 7/15/14
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Harold Calderon
Age: 35
Sex: Male
Offense: N/A
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: N/A
Lifetime Registration: No
Heather Gerenda
Age: 34
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-6 - Child solicitation
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 8/10/11
Lifetime Registration: No
Henry Hunter Jr.
Level: Sexually Violent Predator Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 56 Sex: Male Offense: 18-3-402A - Sexual Assault - First Degree
Date convicted: 02/17/1995
Irvine Green
Level: Sexually Violent Predator Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 52 Sex: Male Offense: 12-13 (a)(1) - CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT/FORCE Sexual Motivation
Date convicted: 06/13/1985
Jaime Diaz Sr.
Level: Sexually Violent Predator Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 50 Sex: Male Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Date convicted: 02/21/2012
James Ballard
Age: 56
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 6/30/98
Lifetime Registration: Yes
James Cason
Age: 51
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-14(A)(1) - AGGRAVATED CRIM SEXUAL ASSAULT/WEAPON
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 08/21/91
Lifetime Registration: Yes
James Harris
Age: 50
Sex: Male
Offense: 9
-1(A)(1) - MURDER/INTENT TO KILL/INJURE
Level: Violent Offender
Date convicted: 11/18/99
Lifetime Registration: No
Jamie Campbell
Age: 40
Sex: Female
Offense:
18.2-370 - Taking Indecent Liberties with Minor Sexual Motivation
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 5/30/03
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Jeffery Anderson
Age: 42
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 Sexual Battery
Level: Sex Offender Offender
Date convicted: 6/6/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Jeffrey Arwood
Age: 60
Sex: Male
Offense:
39-13-504 - AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY Sexual Motivation
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 6/22/89
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Jeffrey Hmurovic
Age: 64
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-46-1-3 - Incest
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 11/16/16
Lifetime Registration: No
Jeronimo Herrod
Age: 31
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-9 Sexual Misconduct with a Minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 7/14/11
Lifetime Registration: No
Jimmie Conley
Age: 62
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-14(A)(1) - AGGRAVATED CRIM SEXUAL ASSAULT/WEAPON
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 02/7/97
Lifetime Registration: Yes
John Guel
Age: Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 2/22/10
Lifetime Registration: Yes
John Hightower
Age: 50
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-14(A)(1) - AGGRAVATED CRIM SEXUAL ASSAULT/WEAPON Sexual Motivation
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 10/29/90
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Johnny Bates
Age: 52
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-1 - Rape
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 6/14/12
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Joseph Clancy
Level: Awaiting Classification Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 57 Sex: Male Offense: 11-30(a)(2) - PUBLIC INDECENCY/EXPOSURE/3+ Sexual Motivation
Date convicted: 06/16/2009
Joseph Giarraputo
Age: 40
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-2 - Criminal Deviate Conduct
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 5/3/12
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Joshua Alston
Age: 32
Sex: Male
Offense: 12-14(B)(1) - AGGRAVATED CRIM SEXUAL ASSAULT/VICTIM <13 Sexual Motivation
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 8/19/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Jovan Hopkins
Age: 37
Sex: Male
Offense:
35-42-1-3 - Voluntary manslaughter
Level: Violent Offender
Date convicted: 5/13/11
Lifetime Registration: No
Keith Baker
Age: 45
Sex: Male
Offense:
11-1.60(d) - AGG CRIM SX AB/VIC 13-16/AC>5 YR OLDER
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 3/309
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Keith Bretthorst
Level: Sex Offender Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 40 Sex: Male Offense: 35-42-3-3 - CRIMINAL CONFINEMENT, IF THE VICTIM IS LESS THAN EIGHTEEN (18) YEARS OF AGE
Date convicted: 11/15/2012
Kelvin Harmon
Age: 37
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-16(C)(1)(II) - AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL SEXUAL ABUSE
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted:
03/13/2006
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Kenneth Bass Jr.
Level: Sexually Violent Predator Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 62 Sex: Male Offense: 2907.02 - Attempt Rape (attempted) Sexual Motivation
Date convicted: 11/13/1981
Kenneth Galvin
Age: 43
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-9 - Sexual misconduct with a minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 02/29/08
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Kenneth Harper
Age: 57
Sex: Male
Offense:
2907.02 - Rape Sexual Motivation
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 12/1/99
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Kervin Dixon
Age: 48
Sex: Male
Offense: 566.067 - CHILD MOLESTATION FIRST DEGREE
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 12/13/10
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Kevin Green
Age: 36
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator Date
convicted: 4/25/17
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Larry Doss
Age: 24
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 Sexual Battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 9/21/17
Lifetime Registration: No
Lee Ewing
Age: 40
Sex: Male
Offense:
750.520D1A - CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT - THIRD DEGREE (Person Thirteen Through Fifteen) Sexual Motivation
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 11/25/02
Lifetime Registration: No
Leon Blissett
Age: 47
Sex: Male
Offense:
750.520D - CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT - THIRD DEGREE
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 4/14/93
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Mandell Anderson
Age: 38
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-16 (c)(1)(I) - AGG CRIM SEXUAL ABUSE/VIC<13/ACCUSED>16 Sexual Motivation
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 12/13/00
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Marcus Flemming
Age: 38
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 10/20/06
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Mark Hunt
Age: 60
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual Battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 5/22/14
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Matthew Guyton
Age: 37
Sex: Male
Offense:
940.225(1) - First Degree Sexual Assault** Sexual Motivation
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 02/15/01
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Michael Collins
Level: Sex Offender Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 61 Sex: Male Offense: 220 - ASSAULT TO COMMIT RAPE, SODOMY, ORAL COPULATION, OR ANY VIOLATION OF 264.1, 288, OR 289
Date convicted: 03/09/1992
Michael Delgado
Age: 37
Sex: Male
Offense: 7/29/02 - Child Molesting
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 7/29/02
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Michael Easterling
Age: 40
Sex: Male
Offense:
720 ILCS 5/12-14(a) (1) - Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 11/8/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Montrelle Dubose
Age: 52
Sex: Male
Offense:
750.520B - CRIMINAL SEXUAL CONDUCT - FIRST DEGREE (attempted)
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 5/5/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Philip Davis Jr.
Age: 37
Sex: Male
Offense:
940.225(3) - Third Degree Sexual Assault
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 2/13/04
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Phillip Davis
Age: 30
Sex: Male
Offense: 14-202.1 - Taking Indecent Liberties With A Minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 4/30/2013
Lifetime Registration: No
Richard Andes
Age: 42
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-16 (D) - AGG CRM SEX ABUSE/VIC 13-16/ACCD 5+OLDER
Level: Awaiting Classification
Date convicted: 6/20/09
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Robert Anderson
Age: 60
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 5/21/08
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Robert Davis
Level: Sex Offender Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 47 Sex: Male Offense: 720 5/12 13(3) - Criminal Sexual Assault
Date convicted: 07/01/1994
Robert Gonzalez
Age: 61
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8- Sexual battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 1/10/03
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Rufus Balentine
Age: 62
Sex: Male
Offense:
11-1.60(a)(2) - AGG CRIM SEX ABUSE/BODILY HARM
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 8/12/09
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Samuel Barnes
Age: 36
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 3/31/10
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Seth Butler Sr.
Level: Awaiting Classification Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 33 Sex: Male Offense: 720 ILCS 5/11-1.60 - Agg. Crim Sex. Abuse/Victim <13
Date convicted: 07/02/2012
Stacey Andrews
Age: 53
Sex: Male
Offense: 288(a) - LEWD OR LASCIVIOUS ACTS WITH CHILD UNDER 14 YEARS Sexual Motivation
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 3/7/13
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Stafford Henderson
Age: 63
Sex: Male
Offense: N/A
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 4/28/89
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Steven Camp
Age: 36
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual Battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 5/11/15
Lifetime Registration: No
Steven Curry Sr.
Age: 59
Sex: Male
Offense:
18-3-402(1)(a) - Attempt- Sex Assault - Overcome Victim's Will
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 7/20/04
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Steven Giddens
Age: 42
Sex: Male
Offense: 1
2-14.1(A)(1) - PREDATORY CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 5/8/98
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Thomas Cooperider
Level: Sex Offender Lifetime registration: No Age: 29 Sex: Male Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual Battery Sexual Motivation
Date convicted: 02/08/2016
Thomas Harris
Age: 33
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 8/1/07
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Tony Carter
Age: 56
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 10/26/98
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Travis Gill
Age: 47
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 8/11/10
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Trent Buffington
Age: 56
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 9/29/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Tyreise Coulter
Level: Sex Offender Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 22 Sex: Male Offense: 35-46-1-3 - Incest
Date convicted: 05/17/2021
Unree Gipson
Level: Awaiting Classification Lifetime registration: Yes Age: 59 Sex: Male Offense: 11-1.20(a)(3) - CRIM SEX ASLT/FAMILY MEMBER<18
Date convicted: 02/10/2004
Vernon Hubbard Jr.
Age: 52
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-8 - Sexual Battery
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 8/8/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Vicky Britzke-McCray
Age: 54
Sex: Female
Offense: 16-6-4- Child Molesting
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 3/17/94
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Vincent Diaz Jr.
Age: 53
Sex: Male
Offense:
12-14.1(A)(1) - PREDATORY CRIMINAL SEXUAL ASSAULT Sexual Motivation
Level: Sexually Violent Predator
Date convicted: 6/5/97
Lifetime Registration: Yes
William Bryant
Age: 80
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 1/26/05
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Willie Cohn
Age: 47
Sex: Male
Offense:
9-1(A)(1) - MURDER/INTENT TO KILL/INJURE
Level: Violent Offender
Date convicted: 6/14/17
Lifetime Registration: No
Willie Gordon Jr.
Age: 85
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-3 - Child Molesting
Level: Offender Against Children
Date convicted: 08/09/97
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Zacaria DIaz
Age: 37
Sex: Male
Offense: 35-42-4-9 - Sexual Misconduct with a minor
Level: Sex Offender
Date convicted: 5/29/09
Lifetime Registration: Yes
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.