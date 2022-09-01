Man says he's ready to face jury on charges he fatally shot Portage High student in 2019

CROWN POINT — A man accused of firing the shot that killed a Portage High School student in 2019 in Griffith told a judge Thursday he would not accept a plea agreement and wanted to go to trial later this month.

Elrice L. Williams, 29, of Park Forest, pleaded not guilty to murder, attempted robbery and burglary charges filed in connection with the Jan. 9, 2019, shooting death of 18-year-old Alayna Ortiz.

Williams' trial is scheduled for the week of Sept. 19 before Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota.

Prosecutors allege Williams and his co-defendants were attempting to rob Ortiz's boyfriend when she was shot and killed outside the Park West Apartments in Griffith.

Giovante M. Galloway, 24, of Gary; Juarez E. Rogers, 52, of Park Forest; and Joe C. Pittman Jr., 29, of Chicago, also were charged in the homicide.

Williams was prepared to plead guilty a year ago, but Bokota refused to accept his plea agreement after he claimed he didn't intend to pull the trigger.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Robert Persin told the judge Williams' previous plea offer had remained on the table.

The proposed deal called for Williams to plead guilty to attempted robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 2 felony, and attempted armed robbery, a level 3 felony. His sentence would have been capped at 26 years.

If Williams is convicted at trial of murder, he could face a sentence of 45 to 65 years in prison on that charge alone.

Galloway and Rogers each have accepted plea deals and could face sentences of three to 16 years.

Pittman pleaded not guilty and is next due in court Sept. 15.