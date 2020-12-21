 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man says he's stunned by his arrest in girlfriend's beating death
alert top story urgent

Man says he's stunned by his arrest in girlfriend's beating death

{{featured_button_text}}
Paul E. Jarosik

Paul E. Jarosik

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Schererville man told a magistrate Monday he was surprised he was arrested and charged last week in connection with the April 2 death of his girlfriend.

Paul E. Jarosik, 36, said, "This is all very stunning for me."

Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Kathleen Sullivan stopped Jarosik before he could say more, warning him prosecutors could use his words against him.

Jarosik was arrested Friday on a murder charge in the homicide of Michelle Brown, 46, at the apartment they shared in the 2100 block of Meadow Lane in Schererville, police said.

Sullivan entered a not guilty plea on Jarosik's behalf and appointed a public defender to represent him.

Jarosik told detectives after Brown's death that he and Brown argued, but he denied hitting her, court records show.

"I'm just kinda in shock. I didn't do anything. I didn't hit her. I didn't shove her," he allegedly told investigators. "I didn't do anything to her. I'm like 99% sure."

Jarosik's neighbors and Brown's family members told police a different story, saying they suspected he regularly abused Brown, records state.

Neighbors told police Jarosik and Brown could be heard arguing at least once a week, and Brown often appeared to have bruises on her face.

Four days before Brown was found dead, a neighbor heard Brown screaming, "Somebody held me! He's beating the (expletive) out of me!" court records state.

Family members told police Brown required medical treatment for a head injury in December 2019.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Brown was on the phone with an aunt when the aunt heard a loud noise; Brown later told the aunt Jarosik had slammed her head in the refrigerator door over a broken dish, records allege.

Another witness told police Brown lost a lot of weight in the year before her death. The witness said every time she saw Brown during the past year, Brown was "black and blue" and would say she hit her head on a cabinet, documents state.

One of Jarosik's co-workers at Sam's Club in Hobart told police Jarosik told her his girlfriend died and that police had shown him pictures of bruises on Brown's head.

The co-worker found it odd that Jarosik seemed more upset about Brown "leaving him with debt" than Brown's death, records state.

Jarosik told police Brown had been drinking heavily, because her work hours had been reduced, records state.

Brown's boss at a local motel told police Brown arrived to work with bruises several times, and he reduced her hours because she started calling off a lot and "wanted to make her own schedule," records state.

A forensic pathologist determined Brown died from blunt force trauma to her head, records show. 

Medical reports showed some of the injures were weeks old and others were less than 24 hours old, indicating Brown suffered multiple blows to her head over time, police said.

"The Schererville Police Department would again like to offer our condolences to the family and friends of Michelle Brown. It’s our hope that the arrest of Paul Jarosik will provide some relief to them," Deputy Police Chief Jeff Cook said.

Jarosik was being held without bond.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts