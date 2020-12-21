Man says he's stunned by his arrest in girlfriend's beating death

Four days before Brown was found dead, a neighbor heard Brown screaming, "Somebody held me! He's beating the (expletive) out of me!" court records state.

Family members told police Brown required medical treatment for a head injury in December 2019.

Brown was on the phone with an aunt when the aunt heard a loud noise; Brown later told the aunt Jarosik had slammed her head in the refrigerator door over a broken dish, records allege.

Another witness told police Brown lost a lot of weight in the year before her death. The witness said every time she saw Brown during the past year, Brown was "black and blue" and would say she hit her head on a cabinet, documents state.

One of Jarosik's co-workers at Sam's Club in Hobart told police Jarosik told her his girlfriend died and that police had shown him pictures of bruises on Brown's head.

The co-worker found it odd that Jarosik seemed more upset about Brown "leaving him with debt" than Brown's death, records state.

Jarosik told police Brown had been drinking heavily, because her work hours had been reduced, records state.