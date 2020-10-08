Man says, 'I just can't help myself' after being caught masturbating in public, police say

HOBART — A man was caught twice masturbating in the parking lot of the shopping hub along U.S. 30 in Hobart and Merrillville, police said.
Hunter Brennan, 24, of Lake Station, faces charges of public indecency, a class A misdemeanor, according to Lake Superior Court records.
At 9:55 p.m. Wednesday officers were called to an indecent exposure complaint in the 2900 block of East 79th Avenue, said Hobart Police Department Capt. James Gonzales.
A woman told police she noticed a man wearing a construction-style vest sitting in an older Buick while she was in a parking lot. She saw the man keep looking at her while his hand was moving in a rapid motion. She sat up in her car and noticed he was exposing himself and masturbating while holding his phone pointed in her direction, the police report said.
The woman pulled out of her parking spot and drove to another spot in a different aisle, but the man followed her and parked next to her. He then allegedly got out of the car and told the woman, "I'm sorry, I just have this disease that makes me do that and I just can't help myself,” according to the police report. The man then got back in his car and drove away, giving the woman the opportunity to get his license plate number.
An officer investigating the incident pulled up a photo of the man registered to the vehicle and the victim confirmed it was the man she just saw.
When the officer called the woman shortly after leaving the scene to get more information, the woman saw the man yet again. While she spoke with the officer on the phone, she saw the same man in the Buick parked in a business lot near U.S. 30. The officer quickly drove to where the woman was and found the same Buick described.
As the officer walked up to the car, he saw the man’s hand moving in his lap while two women were standing in front of the vehicle. The officer commanded the man to put his hands on the steering wheel, observing his pants were undone and his underwear was exposed.
The officer identified him as Brennan and transported him to Lake County Jail.
Brennan has a history of multiple public indecency charges, starting in 2018 and spanning Lake and Porter counties, court records show.
Brennan previously pleaded guilty to a charge of public indecency with a prior conviction from an incident in June 2019 and he was sentenced to serve one year in jail, according to Lake Superior Court reports. In addition, he pleaded guilty to another public indecency charge from an incident in May 2019 and was sentenced to 120 days in Porter County Jail, Porter Superior Court records said.
Hobart City Court documents also show that Brennan has a charge of indecent exposure from an incident in July 2018, which has yet to be decided. A Merrillville Town Court records reveal yet another charge from an incident in January 2018, in which the next hearing will take place on Oct. 22.
The Hobart Police Department cautioned people to be aware of their surroundings in public places. If the public spots a person acting suspiciously, Gonzales said they should call 911 immediately to report the incident.
