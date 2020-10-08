Man says, 'I just can't help myself' after being caught masturbating in public, police say

When the officer called the woman shortly after leaving the scene to get more information, the woman saw the man yet again. While she spoke with the officer on the phone, she saw the same man in the Buick parked in a business lot near U.S. 30. The officer quickly drove to where the woman was and found the same Buick described.

As the officer walked up to the car, he saw the man’s hand moving in his lap while two women were standing in front of the vehicle. The officer commanded the man to put his hands on the steering wheel, observing his pants were undone and his underwear was exposed.

The officer identified him as Brennan and transported him to Lake County Jail.

Brennan has a history of multiple public indecency charges, starting in 2018 and spanning Lake and Porter counties, court records show.

Brennan previously pleaded guilty to a charge of public indecency with a prior conviction from an incident in June 2019 and he was sentenced to serve one year in jail, according to Lake Superior Court reports. In addition, he pleaded guilty to another public indecency charge from an incident in May 2019 and was sentenced to 120 days in Porter County Jail, Porter Superior Court records said.