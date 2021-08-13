Man seeks bail on charges he murdered teen girl, dumped her body in alley

Tribitt was last seen Sept. 12, 2019, in Chicago and was reported missing by a shelter in that city.

Poe didn't dispute that there were no eyewitnesses to Tribitt's homicide and that police could not locate any surveillance video of the killing or related events.

The frame of a gun was recovered from Simmons' car, but investigators have not linked that frame to a spent shell casing found near Tribitt's body, he said.

Poe agreed with Campbell that police received two possible leads that Tribitt was seen in Gary with individuals who were not Simmons.

One of those tips was that Tribitt was seen with a white man at a Gary gas station "known for drugs and prostitution," Campbell said.

The second tip was that Tribitt was seen in Gary with several teenage boys, Campbell said.

Poe said he did not find any evidence that Tribitt was the person the tipsters believed they had seen in Gary.

"I can't say these people saw Takaylah Tribitt," Poe said.

Campbell also questioned Poe about allegations that Simmons' cousin, Dontae Kelly, might have had been involved in Tribitt's homicide.