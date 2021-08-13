Man seeks bail on charges he murdered teen girl, dumped her body in alley

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney questioned a homicide detective Friday about the thoroughness of his investigation into the shooting death of a 14-year-old Chicago girl found dumped in a Gary alley nearly two years ago.
Deonlashawn Simmons, 35, of Chicago, is seeking bail on one count of murder in the homicide of Takaylah Tribitt, 14, who was found face down with a gunshot wound to her head Sept. 16, 2019, in an alley near East 20th Avenue and Pennsylvania Street.
Tribitt's hands were bound behind her back with a cord, and another cord was wrapped around her neck.
Investigators determined she had been sexually assaulted, but none of her injuries was consistent with a struggle or strangulation, Lake Criminal Court records state. She was shot once in the left side of the head.
Simmons has pleaded not guilty.
Defendants in murder cases have a right to petition for bail, which can be granted if the court determines the presumption of guilt of murder — not a lesser offense — is not strong.
Lake Criminal Court Magistrate Mark Watson presided Friday over a second hearing on Simmons' petition to let bail. A third hearing was scheduled for next week.
Defense attorney Michael A. Campbell questioned Lake County sheriff's Detective Sgt. William Poe about various tips police received during their investigation of the teen's homicide, which received intense media attention because the girl remained unidentified for some time after her body was discovered by a utility worker.
Tribitt was last seen Sept. 12, 2019, in Chicago and was reported missing by a shelter in that city.
Poe didn't dispute that there were no eyewitnesses to Tribitt's homicide and that police could not locate any surveillance video of the killing or related events.
The frame of a gun was recovered from Simmons' car, but investigators have not linked that frame to a spent shell casing found near Tribitt's body, he said.
Poe agreed with Campbell that police received two possible leads that Tribitt was seen in Gary with individuals who were not Simmons.
One of those tips was that Tribitt was seen with a white man at a Gary gas station "known for drugs and prostitution," Campbell said.
The second tip was that Tribitt was seen in Gary with several teenage boys, Campbell said.
Poe said he did not find any evidence that Tribitt was the person the tipsters believed they had seen in Gary.
"I can't say these people saw Takaylah Tribitt," Poe said.
Campbell also questioned Poe about allegations that Simmons' cousin, Dontae Kelly, might have had been involved in Tribitt's homicide.
Kelly, 27, of Gary, was killed in a shootout with another man Dec. 15, 2020, in the 3600 block of Jackson Street. The shooting stemmed from a dispute among known parties, police said at the time.
Police spoke with Kelly at the crime scene but didn't document it, Poe said.
Investigators later spoke with Kelly a second time, Poe testified.
After Kelly's homicide, police spoke with Kelly's wife, who said Kelly had an alibi in regard to Tribitt's homicide. Kelly's body was still at the morgue at the time, but police did not attempt to collect a DNA sample for comparison in Tribitt's homicide, Poe said.
Simmons already was a suspect when police spoke with Kelly the second time, Poe said.
In response to questions from Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw, Poe said DNA analysis later came back showing Simmons likely was a source of DNA found on the cords used to bind Tribitt's wrists.
Police also obtained phone and social media records showing Simmons and Tribitt each logged into the same IP addresses at similar times Sept. 13 and 14, 2019.
The records gave the impression that Simmons and Tribitt were in the same places at the same times on those days, he said.
After Simmons was arrested on an unrelated drug charge in Chicago, he agreed to talk with police, Poe said. Simmons admitted he knew Tribitt and that she had been in his car, the detective said.
No one who talked to detectives ever said Kelly had been seen with Tribitt, Poe said.
When police spoke with Simmons' father, who lived near where Tribitt's body was found, he told police Simmons was familiar with the area and visited every two to three months, Poe said.
"He asked if his son did anything stupid like kill someone," Poe said.
When the detective asked Simmons' father why he would ask such a question, the father said, "My son does stupid things," Poe said.