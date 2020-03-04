You are the owner of this article.
Man seeks mistrial after jury convicts him of bloody sledgehammer attack
Man seeks mistrial after jury convicts him of bloody sledgehammer attack

Patrick J. Ross

 Provided by the Lake County Police Department

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man convicted last month of attempted murder for attacking another man with a sledgehammer in 2018 will be assigned a new public defender to help him pursue a motion for a mistrial.

Patrick J. Ross, 41, represented himself during much of his trial the week of Feb. 17 after accusing former public defender Casey McCloskey of colluding with the state to secure his conviction.

After McCloskey denied the allegations and withdrew from the case, Ross took the stand and admitted he was "popping Xanax like Tic Tacs" and drank a fifth of gin before attacking the man Jan. 25, 2018, outside Scott Middle School in Hammond.

Ross admitted he was upset because he learned the man, with whom he had a long-running feud, would be picking his son up from school.

The man Ross attacked fathered a child by Ross' ex-wife while Ross was incarcerated for breaking a beer bottle over the man's head in 2012, according to testimony during Ross' trial.

Ross said in closing arguments he didn't think he should be convicted of attempted murder because he didn't intend to kill the man.

Ross admitted he "punched him up," but said he didn't think it was possible he used a sledgehammer. Lake County Prosecutor Daniel Burke presented photos at trial showing Ross holding a small, bloody sledgehammer in his hand.

The jury deliberated for several hours before convicting Ross on all counts. He could face 20 to 40 years on the attempted murder count.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell granted Ross' request Wednesday to appoint the Lake County public defender's office to again represent him.

Chief Public Defender Marce Gonzalez Jr. said attorney Jamise Perkins would be appointed.

Boswell encouraged Ross to consult with his new attorney and decide whether to re-file a motion for mistrial, which he previously filed on his own.

Boswell set Ross' next court date for March 20. No sentencing date will be set until the motion for mistrial issue is decided.

