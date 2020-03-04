Man seeks mistrial after jury convicts him of bloody sledgehammer attack

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man convicted last month of attempted murder for attacking another man with a sledgehammer in 2018 will be assigned a new public defender to help him pursue a motion for a mistrial.

Patrick J. Ross, 41, represented himself during much of his trial the week of Feb. 17 after accusing former public defender Casey McCloskey of colluding with the state to secure his conviction.

After McCloskey denied the allegations and withdrew from the case, Ross took the stand and admitted he was "popping Xanax like Tic Tacs" and drank a fifth of gin before attacking the man Jan. 25, 2018, outside Scott Middle School in Hammond.

Ross admitted he was upset because he learned the man, with whom he had a long-running feud, would be picking his son up from school.

The man Ross attacked fathered a child by Ross' ex-wife while Ross was incarcerated for breaking a beer bottle over the man's head in 2012, according to testimony during Ross' trial.

Ross said in closing arguments he didn't think he should be convicted of attempted murder because he didn't intend to kill the man.