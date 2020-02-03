Man seeks to have conviction overturned because of now-dead man's taped confession to killing 5

Miller played the confession for Lake Criminal Magistrate Natalie Bokota, who is presiding over Bynum's hearings on his successive petition for post-conviction relief this week.

In the recording, Mathews said he made a mistake he couldn't fix and wanted to clear his conscience.

He said he got into a fight in February 2000 with a man who later died in a car crash and he pulled a gun, but they were able to de-escalate and he left with "Liz" and "Sheila."

He and the women were in a car having sex and using drugs when he told "Liz" he would not share anymore drugs with her and she became angry and talked about the police, according to the statement.

"Liz" got of the car and began running, so Mathews hit her in the head with an anti-theft device called The Club, he said. He then shot "Sheila" and put the women's bodies in a car.

In the statement, Mathews went on to say he was concerned about three other people talking to police about the homicides, so he killed them. He said he knew an "innocent man" was serving time for the killings, and he hoped the families could find it in their hearts to forgive him.