VALPARAISO — A 30-year-old Valparaiso man was sentenced Friday to 10 1/2 years behind bars after pleading guilty to climbing through the window of a home and molesting a six-year-old girl he knew.
Douglas Kingston is required to serve at least 85 percent of the prison term, which will be followed by 5 1/2 years of formal probation, according to his defense attorney Bob Harper.
The victim's family had asked prosecutors to work out the plea agreement in order to keep the young girl from having to testify during a trial, Harper said.
Kingston pleaded guilty in August to a reduced felony count of child molesting, in return for prosecutors dropping a second count and agreeing to the sentence.
The offense occurred overnight May 27 into May 28, 2017 at the Valparaiso-area home of the young victim's grandparents, according to court documents. The girl was visiting at the time of the incident.
The homeowner said he awoke and thought it odd a wasp was flying around inside the house, according to the documents. Upon exploring, he said he discovered the screen missing from a laundry room window and the window left open.
Kingston was staying in a pole barn on the property at the time, and has a history of alcohol and drug problems, the homeowner told police.
The molestation was not discovered until the girl returned home that same day and told her mother what had happened, police said.
Kingston's underwear was found on the floor of the room where the girl had been sleeping.
The girl told police Kingston came into her room as she slept, took off his clothes and climbed in bed with her, according to charging information.
Kingston admitted to climbing in bed naked with the girl and said he used his hand to cover her mouth when she started to cry, according to police. He asked the girl why she did not like him and asked if he was "pretty."
Kingston said he removed his hand from the girl's mouth when she said she could not breath and proceeded to molest her.
