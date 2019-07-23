VALPARAISO — A 39-year-old Portage man was sentenced to nearly three years behind bars Tuesday after pleading guilty to attempting to contact the victim of the incest case that sent him to prison three years ago.
The sentencing, which had been delayed last month during a discussion about credit for jail time already served, was nearly derailed again Tuesday for Erik Gutierrez.
When presented with an amended plea agreement, Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper initially said she would need time to review the proposal.
"This is pretty serious stuff," she said.
Defense attorney Mark Chargualaf then asked for the sentencing to be continued, which was denied by the judge, who wound up rejecting the amended agreement.
Gutierrez, who was given 376 days of jail credit toward his new sentence, referenced his drinking Tuesday.
"I take full responsibility for it," he said of his actions.
The proposed plea agreement calls for Gutierrez to take an anti-alcohol/drug medication upon his release and undergo substance abuse treatment.
He pleaded guilty to a felony count of invasion of privacy and admitted to violating the terms of his probation by attempting to contact the victim from his original 2015 case, according to court records.
He admitted to reaching out to the female numerous times through Facebook Messenger between July 7-13, 2018, according to court documents.
It was a long string of Facebook messages that shed light on the original case, resulting in Gutierrez being charged with felony counts of incest and attempted incest.
Police printed out 110 pages of messages where Gutierrez very graphically describes a variety of sexual acts he wanted to carry out with the young family member, according to charging information. He was also accused of sending a nude photo of himself.
Police said he had sexual contact with the family member during the fall of 2014 and had suggested more in the Facebook messages.
Gutierrez, who blamed his drinking on the messages, later pleaded guilty to the charge of attempted incest and was sentenced in July 2016 to six years behind bars, with three years suspended and to be served on formal probation.
