alert urgent

Man sentenced after sending nude photos of woman to her mother, sister, court says

VALPARAISO — A Hammond man was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail after pleading guilty to one of three charges stemming from accusations of secretly taking a photo of a woman during sex and later sending the image to the woman's mother and another nude photo of the woman to her sister, a court document shows.

Kyle Landers, 25, was sentenced by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of distribution of an intimate image, the court said.

A second count of distributing an intimate image and a felony charge of voyeurism were dismissed in the case, which dates back to September 2019.

The judge reportedly cited Landers' history of juvenile and criminal activity when deciding on the sentence, court records show.

The victim told Portage police she and Landers were having sex in Aug. 5, 2019, when he stood up and said he was going to put on some music. He picked up his phone and turned on music, but also took a photo of the woman without her knowledge or permission, police said.

The woman told police she stopped seeing Landers five days later, but he continued to harass her at work and she obtained a protective order, according to a police report.

The woman's mother told police Landers sent her a text message and a nude photo of her daughter on Aug. 12, 2019.

Landers also is accused of forwarding a partially nude photo of the woman to her sister Aug. 17, 2019, police said. The woman told police she had taken the photo earlier on Snapchat and sent it to Landers but did not give him permission to share it with anyone.

Kyle Landers

Kyle Landers

 Provided
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

