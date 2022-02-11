Man sentenced after sending nude photos of woman to her mother, sister, court says

VALPARAISO — A Hammond man was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail after pleading guilty to one of three charges stemming from accusations of secretly taking a photo of a woman during sex and later sending the image to the woman's mother and another nude photo of the woman to her sister, a court document shows.
Kyle Landers, 25, was sentenced by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor count of distribution of an intimate image, the court said.
A second count of distributing an intimate image and a felony charge of voyeurism were dismissed in the case, which dates back to September 2019.
The judge reportedly cited Landers' history of juvenile and criminal activity when deciding on the sentence, court records show.
The victim told Portage police she and Landers were having sex in Aug. 5, 2019, when he stood up and said he was going to put on some music. He picked up his phone and turned on music, but also took a photo of the woman without her knowledge or permission, police said.
The woman told police she stopped seeing Landers five days later, but he continued to harass her at work and she obtained a protective order, according to a police report.
The woman's mother told police Landers sent her a text message and a nude photo of her daughter on Aug. 12, 2019.
Landers also is accused of forwarding a partially nude photo of the woman to her sister Aug. 17, 2019, police said. The woman told police she had taken the photo earlier on Snapchat and sent it to Landers but did not give him permission to share it with anyone.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail
Amy Arnold
Arrest date: Feb. 3, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200430
Charges: Criminal recklessness, felony
Brian Susoreny
Arrest date: Feb. 3, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200428
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Raymond Martinez
Arrest date: Feb. 2, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Bolingbrook, IL Booking Number: 2200425
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Kelly Osburn
Arrest date: Feb. 1, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200410
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Jody Toellner
Arrest date: Feb. 1, 2022 Age: 43 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200412
Charges: OWI, felony
Austin Wilson
Arrest date: Feb. 1, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200415
Charges: Dealing in m arijuana, hash oil , hashish, or salvia, felony
Kevin McCord
Arrest date: Feb. 1, 2022 Age: 58 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200420
Charges: Maintaining a common nuisance, felony
Robert Karp
Arrest date: Feb. 1, 2022 Age: 61 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200423
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Nicole Lea
Arrest date: Feb. 1, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Wheatfield, IN Booking Number: 2200419
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine , felony
Thomas Bluma
Arrest date: Feb. 1, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Little Chute, WI Booking Number: 2200417
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Baker
Arrest date: Feb. 1, 2022 Age: 55 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200413
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
David Smithberger
Arrest date: Jan. 31, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200399
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jennifer Vega
Arrest date: Jan. 31, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200397
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Peyton Westergren
Arrest date: Jan. 31, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200404
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Christopher Bundy
Arrest date: Jan. 31, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200398
Charges: Strangulation, felony
Kelly Hounshell II
Arrest date: Jan. 31, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200396
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Megan Purkhiser
Arrest date: Jan. 31, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Crown Point, IN Booking Number: 2200405
Charges: Drugs/D ealing in cocaine or narcotic drug, felony
Damian Stalbaum
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2200390
Charges: OWI, felony
Natasha Woodard
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2200373
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Dashaun Ross
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Matteson, IL Booking Number: 2200387
Charges: Battery, felony
Wesley Smith
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2200376
Charges: Battery, felony
Christopher Ownby
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Lake Village, IN Booking Number: 2200385
Charges: Fraud, felony
Ricardo Pulido
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 41 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2200391
Charges: Habitual traffic offender, felony
Gregg Michaels Jr.
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 47 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200374
Charges: Theft, felony
Angela Hertaus
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200377
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Tyler Martin
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Albion, IN Booking Number: 2200375
Charges: Theft, felony
Daniel Gorecki
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Dyer, IN Booking Number: 2200386
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Maxii Encinas
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200379
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joshua Etheridge
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 33 Residence: Elkhart, IN Booking Number: 2200388
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine , felony
Michael Chandler
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200378
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Belinda Brown
Arrest date: Jan. 30, 2022 Age: 45 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2200394
Charges: OWI, felony
Celeste Vera
Arrest date: Jan. 29, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200363
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Santos Simental
Arrest date: Jan. 29, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200367
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Alfred Strehler
Arrest date: Jan. 29, 2022 Age: 86 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200368
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joshua Vasquez
Arrest date: Jan. 29, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200362
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Eugene Haynes
Arrest date: Jan. 29, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200370
Charges: P ossession of methamphetamine , felony
Colton Myers
Arrest date: Jan. 29, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200364
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Brad Rafferty
Arrest date: Jan. 29, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200359
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Claribel Hale
Arrest date: Jan. 29, 2022 Age: 54 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200361
Charges: OWI, felony
Steven Ford Jr.
Arrest date: Jan. 29, 2022 Age: 25 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200357
Charges: OWI, Misdemeanor
Johnathan Spurling
Arrest date: Jan. 28, 2022 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200347
Charges: Possession cocaine or a narcotic drug, felony
Tyler Bauer
Arrest date: Jan. 29, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2200358
Charges: OWI, felony
Steven Gayden
Arrest date: Jan. 28, 2022 Age: 29 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2200355
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Rodrigo Huizar
Arrest date: Jan. 28, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Lake Station, IN Booking Number: 2200348
Charges: OWI, felony
Rebecca Conrad
Arrest date: Jan. 27, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2200343
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Caitlin Kristensen
Arrest date: Jan. 27, 2022 Age: 34 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2200341
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
William Oliver
Arrest date: Jan. 27, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2200331
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
