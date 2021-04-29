Man sentenced for break-in that led to inadvertent discovery of child porn

CROWN POINT — A man charged after discovering child pornography in the home of a former Lake Ridge Middle School teacher's aide during a 2018 burglary pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge and was placed on probation for one year, court records show.
Scott T. Porta II, 21, of Hammond, admitted to one count of residential entry, a level 6 felony, according to Lake Criminal Court records.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Porta's plea agreement and sentenced him to one year in jail, suspended in favor of probation.
Porta was represented by attorney John Cantrell.
Porta allegedly confided in a friend that he and a friend broke into the Gary home of his former photography club director, Aaron Saldana, on Dec. 12, 2018.
The friend told police Porta "went there to get something he wanted and, instead, got something he didn't," court records state.
Investigators later discovered Saldana had been secretly recording prepubescent and teenage boys as they showered or used the restroom at his home, court records state. He is accused of destroying photographs and other evidence before police arrived to execute a search warrant at his home Dec. 15.
Saldana was sentenced to time served in February 2020 after spending 14 months in isolation at the Lake County Jail.
Porta's friend Michael K. L. McGregor, 18, of Lake Station, also has been charged in connection with the burglary, allegedly stealing firearms and various electronics.
McGregor was arrested Sept. 3, 2020, after fleeing a local hospital, then leading police on an an hourslong manhunt. He had been arrested in connection with a warrant on felony methamphetamine and weapons charges stemming from an Aug. 15, 2020, traffic stop in New Chicago.