Man sentenced for break-in that led to inadvertent discovery of child porn

Saldana was sentenced to time served in February 2020 after spending 14 months in isolation at the Lake County Jail.

Porta's friend Michael K. L. McGregor, 18, of Lake Station, also has been charged in connection with the burglary, allegedly stealing firearms and various electronics.

McGregor was arrested Sept. 3, 2020, after fleeing a local hospital, then leading police on an an hourslong manhunt. He had been arrested in connection with a warrant on felony methamphetamine and weapons charges stemming from an Aug. 15, 2020, traffic stop in New Chicago.