Man sentenced for falsely accusing Valpo cop of abuse, triggering threats to officer, police say

VALPARAISO — A 22-year-old Michigan City man has pleaded guilty to falsely claiming a Valparaiso police officer turned off his body camera during a traffic stop and threatened his life at gunpoint.

Caleb Hernandez pleaded guilty before Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley to two of five misdemeanor counts of false informing in return for prosecutors dropping the remaining charges and agreeing to a sentence of 360 days of formal probation, court records show.

The judgment in the case, which came Tuesday, further calls on Hernandez to complete 20 days of community service and write letters of apology to the Valparaiso Police Department and the officer involved, according to the plea agreement.

Valparaiso police said they became aware of the accusations in October 2020. Police were not contacted directly, but rather learned from social media that Hernandez claimed the officer turned off his camera, pulled out his gun and pointed it at him in a threatening manner during a traffic stop.

"Immediately upon doing so, we initiated an investigation, as we believe all complaints should be taken seriously," Valparaiso Police Chief Jeffrey Balon said in a prepared statement. "That same day, investigators located Mr. Hernandez and obtained his statement."

Investigators then reviewed the body cam footage and it had no interruptions during the traffic stop in question, he said. The officer also was interviewed and surveillance footage from a nearby business further disputed the claim.

"Mr. Hernandez was afforded every opportunity, on multiple occasions and dates, to tell the truth of his interaction with (the officer), but remained untruthful," Balon said.

"(The accused officer) continues to be a hardworking, dedicated and professional member of VPD," Balon said. "As a direct result of Mr. Hernandez's libelous claims, (the officer) and his family received threats of an abominable nature; all of which were received from sources outside Valparaiso and Porter County."

Police said a 26-year-old Florida man has been charged in that state with making such threats.

"It is my hope that those who came to judgment against (the officer) before all of the facts were known, will consider this a teachable moment and learn not to believe everything initially posted on social media," Balon said. "This is a prime example of allowing the investigative process to take its course in pursuit of the truth."

"It is important to realize that Valparaiso police officers take an oath to protect the Constitution and the constitutional rights of citizens," he said. "They value their word and their integrity, which should be trusted with or without body camera validation."

