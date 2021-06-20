Man sentenced for fiery crash that killed 2, injured 1

CROWN POINT — A Tinley Park, Illinois, man received a three-year sentence last week for killing two people, including a Merrillville man, in a fiery New Year's Eve crash in Merrillville.

Steven Hawthorne Jr. pleaded guilty March 26 to two counts of operating while intoxicated, a level 5 felony.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas ordered Hawthorne to serve 30 days in the Lake County Jail, 21 months in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program and 14 months on probation.

The judge gave Hawthorne until June 28 to turn himself in at the jail. Hawthorne also received credit for two days already served in jail, records show.

Hawthorne crashed his car while driving his friends home from a bar in Griffith, according to court records.

Merrillville police were dispatched shortly after 3 a.m. Dec. 31, 2017, to 73rd Avenue and Taney Place to find a 2015 Lexus engulfed in flames.

The driver — later identified as Hawthorne — had crashed into a tree, later telling detectives he didn't remember much about the crash, records state.