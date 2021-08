Man sentenced for firing gun near roommate's head

CROWN POINT — A Hammond man was sentenced Thursday to 30 months in the Lake County Community Corrections program for firing a gun near the head of his former roommate.

Eric G. Barkey, 45, pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness, a level 6 felony.

Hammond police arrested Barkey after finding him hiding under a staircase Dec. 12 after his female roommate called 911 to report a disturbance.

According to charging documents, the woman asked Barkey to leave an apartment in the 5100 block of Sohl Avenue, and he threatened to shoot her and any officers who responded.

The woman alleged Barkey got a revolver-type handgun from a bedroom and fired it at her head twice, but the gun did not go off at first.

He hit the gun, causing it to discharge into the floor of their upstairs apartment, police said. The woman was able to kick Barkey and run from the apartment unharmed, police said.

