Man sentenced for killing 1, wounding another in shooting after fist fight

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a Michigan City man Friday to 10 years in prison for fatally shooting an 18-year-old man and wounding another after a fight last spring in Merrillville.
Leonard G. Young, 21, wasn't involved in the fight and showed "a callous disregard for life" when he chose to fire a gun into a car of people as they left the fight, Judge Samuel Cappas said.
The shooting resulted in the death of 18-year-old Tyree Riley, a former Griffith basketball player. A 19-year-old man driving Riley away from the fight suffered a graze wound to his head.
Before the shooting, Riley and a group of his friends met up with a man from Michigan City and that man's friends to fight. The man from Michigan City was angry about a video posted to social media of Riley and a girl dancing in a Walmart parking lot.
Young's friend from Michigan City told him not to come, but he arrived anyway.
The two groups met in a parking lot at Merrillville High School about 12:15 a.m. March 15. Riley and the man fought, and people were leaving the parking lot when Young shot at the car in which Riley was riding.
Defense attorney Darnail Lyles said Young lacks "impulse control." Cappas said many people may feel compelled to commit violent acts when they perceive they've been provoked, but they have the moral consciousness to stop themselves.
"There's no reason I could figure he would shoot at a fleeing car," the judge said. "That reflects a callous disregard for life. I don't know how else to assess that. It reflects adversely on his character."
Riley's mother, Decerrie Riley, told Young she cannot forgive him for cheating her child out of his life.
"A fight that lasted 25 seconds took my son away from me for a lifetime, and that hurts," she said. "He was just starting his life. I won't have no grandkids. I won't see him get married."
Riley's father, Titues Riley, said no one understands what it's like to lose a child.
He said he had a rough childhood in Gary, and he tried to give Tyree the life he didn't have. His son wasn't in the streets, and he could not understand why Young shot his son over a fight that wasn't even Young's.
Young pleaded guilty in October to reckless homicide and battery by means of a deadly weapon, both level 5 felonies. He could have faced one to 12 years in prison.
Young apologized to the families of the men he shot and said, "I am not a troublemaker or a bad person."
He asked the judge for a chance to "give back and do good."
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez asked Cappas to sentence Young to a maximum of 12 years under his plea agreement.
Young has two misdemeanor convictions that involved guns and fighting, and he was on bond on a felony criminal recklessness case in Marion County at the time of Riley's homicide, she said.
Lyles asked for a minimum sentence with a term of probation or a combination of probation and alternative placement.
The defense attorney said the Marion County case shouldn't count against Young because it's not resolved. In addition, the case might be dismissed because Young has a self-defense claim, he said.
Young's decision to obtain a permit to carry a handgun should count as a sign of good character, he said.
The judge said having a concealed carry permit is standard behavior for law-abiding people.
"OK, I'll put it to his character," Cappas said. "He had a permit when he killed Mr. Riley."