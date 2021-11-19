Man sentenced for killing 1, wounding another in shooting after fist fight

Defense attorney Darnail Lyles said Young lacks "impulse control." Cappas said many people may feel compelled to commit violent acts when they perceive they've been provoked, but they have the moral consciousness to stop themselves.

"There's no reason I could figure he would shoot at a fleeing car," the judge said. "That reflects a callous disregard for life. I don't know how else to assess that. It reflects adversely on his character."

Riley's mother, Decerrie Riley, told Young she cannot forgive him for cheating her child out of his life.

"A fight that lasted 25 seconds took my son away from me for a lifetime, and that hurts," she said. "He was just starting his life. I won't have no grandkids. I won't see him get married."

Riley's father, Titues Riley, said no one understands what it's like to lose a child.

He said he had a rough childhood in Gary, and he tried to give Tyree the life he didn't have. His son wasn't in the streets, and he could not understand why Young shot his son over a fight that wasn't even Young's.

Young pleaded guilty in October to reckless homicide and battery by means of a deadly weapon, both level 5 felonies. He could have faced one to 12 years in prison.