Man sentenced for nearly hitting Gary officer with car, possession of illegal gun

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a Gary man Thursday to eight years in prison for illegally possession a gun and driving at a Gary police officer in 2019.
Rayfael A. Gardner, 42, will have the opportunity, if eligible, to enter the Lake County Community Transition Court program during the final years of his sentence.
Gardner pleaded guilty in December to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a level 4 felony, and attempted battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. He had been facing a sentence of up to eight years.
He admitted in his plea agreement he was involved in a traffic stop May 8, 2019, near 19th Avenue and Virginia Street when he drove at the officer in an attempt to avoid being arrested, the plea agreement states.
That officer retreated out of the way, while another officer fired shots at Gardner's car. Gardner sped off south on Virginia Street and crashed into a marked squad car at East 21st Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive. The officer in the squad was briefly knocked unconscious, records state. Police caught Gardner as he attempted to run.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas asked Gardner about each of his previous prison sentences, including two for cocaine and one for illegally possessing a firearm.
"Do you see how it looks like you haven't learned anything?" Cappas said.
Cappas said he didn't want Gardner to return to court in the future, so he agreed to grant Gardner's request for alternative placement at the end of his sentence in the hope that Gardner would succeed in a rehabilitation program.
Gardner apologized to the officers involved and said he didn't intend to harm them. He has several children, two of whom are 1 year old. He admitted he's made mistakes in life.
Defense attorney Darnail Lyles asked Cappas to allow Gardner to apply for the Community Transition Court program, after Gardner said he did not want to be sent to the Lake County Community Corrections program. Both programs offer inmates an alternative to prison. Cappas granted the request.
Lyles said Gardner has two convictions for drugs, one for operating while intoxicated and a fourth for a firearm violation, but he is not a violent person.
Gardner panicked and fled the traffic stop because he was under the influence of drugs and knew he could get in trouble for having a gun. Sentencing Gardner to a maximum sentence would "border on cruel and unusual punishment," Lyles said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Reginald Marcus asked that Gardner be sentenced to eight years in prison.
Gardner initially was charged with attempted murder and already received a significant benefit from his plea agreement, Cappas said.