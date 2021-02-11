Man sentenced for nearly hitting Gary officer with car, possession of illegal gun

Cappas said he didn't want Gardner to return to court in the future, so he agreed to grant Gardner's request for alternative placement at the end of his sentence in the hope that Gardner would succeed in a rehabilitation program.

Gardner apologized to the officers involved and said he didn't intend to harm them. He has several children, two of whom are 1 year old. He admitted he's made mistakes in life.

Defense attorney Darnail Lyles asked Cappas to allow Gardner to apply for the Community Transition Court program, after Gardner said he did not want to be sent to the Lake County Community Corrections program. Both programs offer inmates an alternative to prison. Cappas granted the request.

Lyles said Gardner has two convictions for drugs, one for operating while intoxicated and a fourth for a firearm violation, but he is not a violent person.

Gardner panicked and fled the traffic stop because he was under the influence of drugs and knew he could get in trouble for having a gun. Sentencing Gardner to a maximum sentence would "border on cruel and unusual punishment," Lyles said.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Reginald Marcus asked that Gardner be sentenced to eight years in prison.