Man sentenced for shootout that left innocent 14-year-old dead

CROWN POINT — A Gary man received a 10 1/2-year sentence Friday for killing a 14-year-old boy who was walking home from a barbershop when he was caught in a shootout between the defendant and two other men as they drove through Gary in 2019.
Anthony L. Triplett Jr., 23, didn't appear to show much remorse for the killing and violated the conditions of his bond in June when he was arrested on new charges, Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas said.
Triplett pleaded guilty in October to reckless homicide and a firearm enhancement in the homicide of 14-year-old Arion Lilly on April 25, 2019, near West 11th Avenue and Rutledge Street in Gary. He also admitted to resisting law enforcement, a level 6 felony, in connection with a pursuit with Lake Station police in June.
Cappas said he agreed with defense attorney Darnail Lyles that surveillance video in the case appeared to show Triplett was being chased and acted under provocation, because two men in another car were shooting at him.
However, Cappas rejected any notion that Triplett became involved in the situation through no fault of his own.
Cappas said it was likely the men in the other car knew who they were chasing, because of Triplett's choice to live the lifestyle he did.
It's tragic that a 14-year-old boy, who was just walking home from the barbershop, lost his life because of something he wasn't involved in, Cappas said.
Lilly's mother, Cheryl Freeman, said she hated Triplett after her son died, but allowing herself to continue to feel that way won't bring her son back.
"I lost my son due to a senseless act of violence," she said. "He was so happy. So happy. He was preparing to graduate from eighth grade. We were preparing everything for him."
Freeman implored Triplett to think about what he's doing on the streets, because his actions could hurt another family.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez recommended Triplett receive a 13 1/2-year sentence, the maximum under his plea agreement.
Most of Triplett's prior cases involved guns, and his violent behavior appeared to be escalating, she said.
Gonzalez said ballistics evidence in Lilly's homicide showed Triplett fired 21 rounds from a .45-caliber handgun. Lilly had already fallen to the ground wounded when the other car came into view on the the video, she said.
"To think that it's the Wild West in the city of Gary and shoot 21 times is ridiculous," she said. "It goes to his character."
Lyles objected to Gonzalez's characterization of the evidence in the case, saying other evidence showed the men chased Triplett for blocks.
The other two men involved "have essentially been ignored and dropped by the state," Lyles said.
He recommended a minimum sentence on each count and asked Cappas to consider allowing Triplett to serve some of the time in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program.
Cappas sentenced Triplett to eight years in prison, one year in Lake County Community Corrections and 1 1/2 years on probation. The judge gave Triplett credit for more than two years already served in jail.
After the hearing, Freeman said she was satisfied with the sentence.
"I know that can't bring my Arion back," she said. "Hopefully, during this time in prison he'll get his mind right."
Gary police Sgt. James Bond, who investigated the case, said someone who is being shot at should call police and report it. Instead, Triplett ran and hid his car, which police later found hidden.
"Gary is not the Wild West," he said. "This is a lifestyle people choose to live, and as a result you've got a young man who is no longer here."