Man sentenced for shootout that left innocent 14-year-old dead

Cappas said it was likely the men in the other car knew who they were chasing, because of Triplett's choice to live the lifestyle he did.

It's tragic that a 14-year-old boy, who was just walking home from the barbershop, lost his life because of something he wasn't involved in, Cappas said.

Lilly's mother, Cheryl Freeman, said she hated Triplett after her son died, but allowing herself to continue to feel that way won't bring her son back.

"I lost my son due to a senseless act of violence," she said. "He was so happy. So happy. He was preparing to graduate from eighth grade. We were preparing everything for him."

Freeman implored Triplett to think about what he's doing on the streets, because his actions could hurt another family.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Veronica Gonzalez recommended Triplett receive a 13 1/2-year sentence, the maximum under his plea agreement.

Most of Triplett's prior cases involved guns, and his violent behavior appeared to be escalating, she said.