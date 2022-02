Man sentenced for smothering grandmother, setting their home ablaze

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a 29-year-old man Tuesday to 59 years in prison for killing his grandmother and setting her home on fire in 2018.

Kyle A. Gray, of Gary, also was ordered to serve six years on probation following his release from prison.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Gina Jones told Gray that the crime was gruesome and that she didn't find him to be particularly remorseful for killing 79-year-old Barbara Walker in June 2018 at the home they shared in the 3400 block of Johnson Street in Gary.

People often forget there are consequences for every choice they make, the judge said.

"There is a debt you owe for your actions," Jones said.

A jury convicted Gray in September of murder, murder in perpetration of arson, arson causing serious bodily injury and arson.

Evidence presented at trial showed Gray smothered Walker until she fell unconscious, poured gasoline throughout their home and lit the residence on fire. Walker died from smoke inhalation and asphyxiation due to smothering.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Daniel Burke recommended a sentence of 75 years in prison. Gray deserved a longer sentence because Booth depended on him for care and transportation, she was older than 65 and she was having mobility issues because of a recent surgery, the deputy prosecutor said.

Defense attorney Scott King said Gray was emotionally struggling because of the death of his father in May 2018 when he killed his grandmother June 28, 2018.

King said a sentence of more than 45 years would be inappropriate, because Gray had no prior criminal history.

Gray became estranged from his mother at age 14 and, following the death of his father, felt he had no shoulders on which to lean, King said.

"At the end of the day, this was a troubled young man who went through a heck of a lot of emotional trauma," the defense attorney said.

Gray apologized to both sides of his family.

"I didn't want or intend for any of this to happen the way it did," he said. "Honestly, it was almost like a blur."

Theresa Cox-Patterson, Walker's sister-in-law, said Gray held a special place in Walker's heart.

Walker took Gray to church with her, and he sang in the choir, she said.

"He was going places, so I just don't understand how this happened," Cox-Patterson said.

Shirley Booth, Walker's daughter and Gray's aunt, said Walker loved her children, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren and taught them to be the best people they could be.

Booth said Walker's homicide "didn't have to happen," and she would have done anything to help sort out whatever problem led Gray to kill his family's matriarch.

When she looks at Gray, she sees his father in him, she said. She still loves him because he's family.

"Ain't nothing more powerful than love," Booth told Gray, as she left the witness stand.

Jones gave Gray credit for more than 3.5 years of jail time he served while awaiting trial. She ordered him to complete an anger management course and 100 hours of community service as part of his probation.

Jones also granted Gray's request to appoint an appellate public defender.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.