Man sentenced for starting fire, hurting officer during rampage through police station

  Updated
CROWN POINT — An Illinois man was given a seven-year sentence for starting a fire in the East Chicago Police Department in 2019 and injuring a police officer during a struggle.

Robert D. Conner, 32, of Evanston, Illinois, pleaded guilty but mentally ill in August to arson, a level 4 felony, and battery by means of a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony.

He admitted that he barricaded himself in a fingerprint room Dec. 11, 2019, and used a cigarette lighter to ignite papers, filling the room with smoke and causing the sprinkler system to engage.

The arson caused more than $5,000 in damage to the department's computer system, printer, camera, fingerprinting machine, breath test machine and other electronic devices and equipment.

As police placed Conner in a cell at the city jail, he became combative and stabbed an officer's head with one of the prongs from a Taser police had used to subdue him, the plea agreement states. Conner obtained the prong from his own shoulder.

Conner's plea agreement called for a sentence of two to 12 years.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota found Conner's criminal history, violations of the conditions of a previous probation and failures to return to court while on bond warranted a longer sentence, according to court filings.

The judge also found the arson and battery were "part of a prolonged, extremely dangerous standoff between the defendant and the police."

Conner endangered multiple people and viciously fought officers, who were trying to prevent him from burning himself alive in a barricaded room, the judge wrote.

Bokota also found Conner expressed sincere remorse and had a difficult childhood.

The judge sentenced Conner to concurrent terms of seven years for arson and four years for battery. She ordered Conner to serve 1 1/2 years of the sentence in the Lake County Community Corrections alternative placement program.

Conner received credit for about 3 1/2 years already served in jail while awaiting a resolution of his case.

Conner was represented by attorney Mark Chargualaf. Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Douglas Shaw handled the case for the state.

Robert D. Conner

Robert Conner

 Provided
