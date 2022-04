Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for attacks on ex-girlfriend, her family

CROWN POINT — A Cedar Lake man was sentenced Tuesday to 11 years in prison for two acts of domestic violence in 2020 against his ex-girlfriend, two of her family members and her four children.

Eric Olson, 30, agreed to the sentence last month when he pleaded guilty to attacking the woman and telling her children he would kill her March 18, 2020, striking her with a metal rod in October 2020 and threatening two of her family members with a gun.

Olson, who had been in custody at the Lake County Jail since a standoff with police Oct. 20, 2020, at his home, was expected to be sent to the Indiana Department of Correction to complete his sentence.

Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said her office came close to dismissing the cases against Olson last year because of a lack of cooperation from the victims.

Prosecutors threatened the victims and witnesses in the case with arrest and charged Olson's mother, Mary J. Olson, with felony obstruction of justice in connection with allegations she was interfering with the state's subpoena process, Wardrip said. The mother pleaded not guilty.

Eric Olson's plea agreement called for a recommendation that he participates in the Department of Correction's Purposeful Incarceration Program, which was designed to address addiction issues. If he successfully completes the program, he can petition the court to modify his sentence.

Wardrip said the plea deal was fair and asked Senior Judge Michael Bergerson to accept it.

Defense attorney Maryam Afshar-Stewart said Olson was supported by his family. He has three children — none of whom are in common with the victim in his cases — and he wants to support them, she said.

Olson said he was raised by a single mother and "drifted into the streets," despite support from his grandparents.

He moved from Chicago to Indiana after a shooting left him wounded and his friend dead, he said. However, he began using drugs and stayed in the relationship with the victim in his cases longer than he should have, he said.

"I really want to get the help I need," he said. "I've been battling addictions."

He apologized to the woman and her family.

Bergerson said Olson showed potential and wished him luck.

"You've got to find some peace, I guess, at some point in your life," the judge said.

