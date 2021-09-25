Man sentenced to 115 years in prison for murder, attempted murders

CROWN POINT — A Merrillville man was sentenced Friday to 115 years in prison for shooting a man to death and attempting to kill two others last year at a Gary gas station.

A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Marquis D. Young, 31, in July of murder and two counts of attempted murder in the shooting May 4, 2020, at the gas station in the 4500 block of Broadway.

Police found Dion Clayton, 27, of Gary, dead after following a blood trail a short distance. A 20-year-old man was wounded, and Young shot at a third person.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutors Daniel Burke and Bradley Carter handled the case for the state.

In closing arguments in July, Burke showed the jury four synchronized surveillance videos of events leading up to the shooting and its aftermath.

Burke said it was reasonable to conclude that Young, who was seen inside the gas station smoking a cigarette, was the same person as a shadowy figure seen flicking a cigarette butt while running through an alley where the shooter emerged.

Police later collected a cigarette butt from the alley that had Young's DNA on it, records show.