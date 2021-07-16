Man sentenced to 12 years for abusing 2 women

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for injuring two women, one of whom he tied up, beat and raped during an eight-hour ordeal.

Joshua M. Rodriguez, 33, pleaded guilty in April to criminal confinement, a level 3 felony, and three counts of domestic battery, including one level 5 felony and two level 6 felonies.

He pleaded with Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell in June during the first part of a sentencing hearing to show him leniency because he's mentally ill.

Boswell sentenced Rodriguez to a total of 12 years in three separate cases and gave him credit for more than a year and a half already served in jail.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said in June the state agreed to dismiss a rape count as part of Rodriguez's plea agreement, partly to spare the woman the trauma of testifying at trial.

Under his plea agreement, Rodriguez faced a sentence of four to 27 years in prison.

Rodriguez had seven previous felony convictions, including for domestic abuse and child molesting, and he first became involved in the criminal justice system as a juvenile in 2002, Arnold said.