Man sentenced to 12 years for abusing 2 women

CROWN POINT — A Hobart man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for injuring two women, one of whom he tied up, beat and raped during an eight-hour ordeal.
Joshua M. Rodriguez, 33, pleaded guilty in April to criminal confinement, a level 3 felony, and three counts of domestic battery, including one level 5 felony and two level 6 felonies.
He pleaded with Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell in June during the first part of a sentencing hearing to show him leniency because he's mentally ill.
Boswell sentenced Rodriguez to a total of 12 years in three separate cases and gave him credit for more than a year and a half already served in jail.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Arnold said in June the state agreed to dismiss a rape count as part of Rodriguez's plea agreement, partly to spare the woman the trauma of testifying at trial.
Under his plea agreement, Rodriguez faced a sentence of four to 27 years in prison.
Rodriguez had seven previous felony convictions, including for domestic abuse and child molesting, and he first became involved in the criminal justice system as a juvenile in 2002, Arnold said.
The woman Rodriguez raped in February 2020 told Boswell in a letter he repeatedly abused her over the course of their relationship.
He admitted to repeatedly punching and kicking her, using a knife to carve skin on her breast and raping her with an object during an attack in Hobart.
"He's a sick man who needs a lot of help," the woman wrote.
Another woman, who was living with Rodriguez and his family in May 2019 in Hobart, told the judge Rodriguez banged her head into a wall after she didn't fully comply with his demands while a member of the Indiana Department of Child Services was visiting the home.
Rodriguez's mother asked Boswell to show her son leniency.
Pamela Ratcliff testified her son was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 12 and suffered severe injuries at age 14, when he was hit by a car as he crossed U.S. 6 in Porter County.
Throughout his life, he's gone through cycles of taking medication, running out of medication and ending up in trouble because he stopped taking it, she said.