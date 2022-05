Man sentenced to 12 years for brutally beating wife, pouring boiling water down her throat

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge told a Nigerian man Friday his wife and child were better off without him after sentencing him to a maximum of 12 years in prison for brutally beating his wife last year.

Sylvester Okafor, 28, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count of criminal confinement, a level 3 felony.

Judge Samuel Cappas said he watched a home surveillance video of the 36-minute beating April 27, 2021, at the couple's apartment in Gary and was stunned by how casual and cool Okafor appeared to be.

Okafor walked up to his wife, slapped her, took her to the floor with some kind of martial arts move, choked her until she passed out and stepped over her to check his text messages as she lay unconscious on the floor, the judge said.

After she began to wake up, Okafor kicked and stomped her and stood on her neck.

"And she didn't fight back one bit," Cappas said. "She almost played dead while you ... tortured her."

Cappas rejected defense attorney Cipriano Rodriguez's argument that Okafor "snapped" because he was upset the woman cheated on him.

"Even if she had an affair, the remedy is divorce, not a 36-minute beating," Cappas said.

"You came up with the idea to pour steaming hot water down her throat," he said. "That's basically torture."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Infinity Westberg said the woman suffered injuries to her ears and eyes from being beaten and strangled and blisters in her throat from the hot water.

"The way he treated his wife — it was cruel. It was inhumane," Westberg said. "It's heartbreaking to have her call me and try to take blame for what happened to her."

Westberg said Okafor is a sociopath who already benefited greatly from his plea agreement. The state agreed to a cap of 12 years on his sentence, and he deserved the max, she said.

Rodriguez said Okafor is expected to be deported to Nigeria, but he isn't sure when U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will take action.

Okafor grew up with seven siblings in a one-room apartment in Lagos, Nigeria, and was beaten by his mother and father.

He came to the U.S. to attend college, but he could no longer pay tuition after his father died, Rodriguez said.

Okafor previously was charged in a different attack on his wife, but the charges were dismissed after she claimed she lied to police. Rodriguez said Okafor was not convicted in that case, and it shouldn't count against him.

He asked for a three-year sentence, with one year to be served in a work-release program.

Okafor said he worked hard to support his family and asked the judge for an opportunity "to heal our broken family."

Cappas told Okafor he had no doubt in his mind that Okafor had beaten his wife before the April 27, 2021, attack.

After pronouncing Okafor's sentence, Cappas said, "You've earned it."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.