Man sentenced to 12 years for 'senseless killing' of young mother

Chase said her family was forced to wait more than six months before Todd was arrested in California and extradited to Lake County.

Real men don't run to avoid accountability, she said.

"You make me sick. You're disgusting," she said. "You don't deserve a plea."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Kasey Dafoe asked Cappas not to show Todd any leniency if his attorney argued he acted under strong provocation.

Todd admitted in his plea agreement he became enraged during an argument with Golden and shot her in "sudden heat."

Witnesses told police Golden and a friend were outside the bar smoking when Todd bumped into them.

Golden began to yell and curse at Todd, then followed him into the parking lot. As Todd sat in the passenger seat of a white Dodge Charger, he pulled a gun from his waistband and shot Golden through the window.

The driver, Kyum Gillis, left the area before police arrived, and Golden collapsed on the ground, according to court records. Golden did not have a weapon.

Todd and Gillis were already in the car and could have left, Dafoe said. Instead, Todd shot Golden and killed her.