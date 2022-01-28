Man sentenced to 15 years in Griffith bank robbery

HAMMOND — An Illinois man faces 15 years in prison and must pay restitution for a bank robbery in Griffith, where he stole thousands of dollars, courts ruled.

Terrance Brown, 33, of Harvey, Illinois was sentenced Thursday to serve 180 months imprisonment with two years of supervised release and must pay restitution of $12,724, said U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

The Griffith Police Department, Indiana State Police and the FBI worked together to bring the case to conclusion.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon ruled In Oct. 2021 that federal prosecutors proved their case against Brown.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Thomas Mahoney and Caitlin Padula presented evidence Brown stole $12,724 by force from tellers at the First Midwest Bank branch at 915 45th St., Griffith.

Brown was accused of entering the Griffith bank branch about mid-morning Sept. 18, 2020, and announcing a robbery.

Brown then leaped over the tellers’ counter, scooped up the cash from several drawers and fled in a gray 2007 Nissan sedan, court records said.

An FBI special agent alleged that law enforcement officials recovered Brown’s fingerprints from the counter where Brown was seen placing his hand during the robbery. Police traced the getaway car’s license plate to a residence in Harvey, Illinois, where they captured Brown several days later.

Brown has been in federal detention since his arrest.

Brown had a 2010 conviction in Chicago for vehicular hijacking and 2019 convictions for illicit possession of marijuana in Chicago and strangulation in Lake County.

Hammond police previously said they considered Brown as a suspect in the Sept. 16, 2020, robbery of the First Midwest Bank branch at 6611 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond.

Anna Ortiz Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com