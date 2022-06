Man sentenced to 180 years for bludgeoning 3 to death 24 years ago

CROWN POINT — A Whiting man was sentenced Friday to 180 years in prison for bludgeoning three people to death 24 years ago inside a Hammond crack house.

James H. Higgason III, 52, gave a rambling statement in which he maintained his innocence while also accusing police and prosecutors of alleged misconduct and telling a judge: "You are being investigated."

A Lake Criminal Court jury convicted Higgason in May of murdering Jerod "Buddy" Hodge, 18, of Chicago; Timothy W. "Midnight" Ross, 16, of Calumet City; and Elva Tamez, 36, on Jan. 18, 1998, inside Tamez's home in the 4600 block of Torrence Avenue in Hammond.

Higgason's co-defendant, David L. Copley Jr., 47, of Franklin, Indiana, pleaded guilty last year to one count of murder linked to Hodge's death. In exchange for Copley's testimony against Higgason, the state agreed to a 45-year sentence for Copley.

Judge Salvador Vasquez said he found no reason to give Higgason a more lenient sentence.

"I find nothing in mitigation," the judge said. "Nothing in your character or what you said in the last half hour."

Higgason had eight felony convictions and nine misdemeanor convictions from 1998 until his arrest on the murder charges, the judge said.

Vasquez said he and other judges previously gave Higgason the benefit of leniency, but Higgason failed to live a law-abiding life.

Higgason's attorneys Matthew Fech and Mark Gruenhagen asked Vasquez to delay their client's sentencing until he ruled on Higgason's motion to set aside the jury's verdict because of alleged errors during the trial.

Vasquez refused, saying Higgason's rights would not be violated by moving forward with sentencing. The judge said he would issue a ruling later on Higgason's motion to correct error.

"We honor jury verdicts," Vasquez said. "As I sit here today, you got a fair trial and you got a proper trial."

Yolanda Tamez said her sister Elva Tamez had a kind heart and likely would have changed her lifestyle, because she had been planning to move out of Hammond later that year.

"Drugs are the devil in disguise and prey on the weak," she said.

Yolanda Tamez read a letter from another family member, who wrote she thanked God for giving Copley a conscience.

Imelda O'Neill said she had given up on finding justice for her sister before charges were filed in January 2021, because the case went cold for so long.

Elva Tamez had many gifts and talents, and they shared a closeness only sisters would know, she said.

"In so many ways, she's ever in my thoughts and will be until my dying day," O'Neill said.

Knowing Elva died a violent death brought O'Neill great despair, she said. She wondered if her sister cried out in pain, called out for their mother or prayed for mercy in her dying moments.

Linda Hodge, the mother of Jerod Hodge, said the day she learned her son was killed was the worst day of her life.

"My world felt apart," she said. "Standing out in the cold in January trying to see my child."

Authorities didn't allow her to see Jerod until his body was released to a funeral home, but she caught a glimpse of a crime scene photo police left on a desk, she said.

Her son's brains were beaten out, and he died with his eyes wide open, she said.

"Now that I know it was you, I want you to feel the pain he felt," Hodge told Higgason. "You took my world away from me."

Hodge said she enjoyed her job driving a city bus, but she had to quit after her son was killed because every young man who climbed aboard looked like her child.

"I want everyone to know my child did exist," she said. "And I carry my angel with me."

Gruenhagen said he and Fech advised Higgason not to speak at sentencing, because Higgason plans to appeal his conviction and sentence.

Higgason spoke to the judge anyway, questioning why blood at the scene was not submitted for DNA testing.

He admitted he was at Tamez's house, but insisted he left before she, Hodge and Ross were killed. He questioned why Copley wasn't arrested 24 years ago, when he first told police he and Higgason killed the three, and he accused officers of "fabricating evidence."

Higgason also denied it was his voice on two recorded phone calls played for the jury.

In the calls, Copley asked a woman to wake "Jim" so they could talk, and she obliged. "Jim" also referred to his "two beautiful children." Higgason had two children at the time, but the man Higgason now claims was the person speaking in the calls had four kids, evidence showed.

Gruenhagen said Higgason always had shown remorse that someone killed Tamez, Hodge and Ross. He asked for a 45-year sentence on each murder count, to be served concurrently.

Vasquez said concurrent sentences were inappropriate.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jovanni Miramontes said the evidence showed Higgason valued the lives of Tamez, Hodge and Ross so little, he beat them to death because he was angry he didn't get what he wanted in exchange for a shotgun police recovered from inside Tamez's home.

Higgason "gets what he wants, and what he wanted that night was drugs," Miramontes said.

Higgason had an extensive criminal history and became a member of the Saxon Knights white supremacist prison gang while serving a previous sentence, he said.

The deputy prosecutor asked for a sentence of 60 years on each murder count, for a total of 180 years.

"One-hundred eighty years is not what Mr. Higgason would want, but we believe it's what he deserves," Miramontes said.

