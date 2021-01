Man sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty in child porn case

HAMMOND — A 65-year-old Hobart man was sentenced to 20 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to production of child pornography, officials said.

U.S. District Court Judge Theresa Springmann also ordered Jerry James to pay $20,000 in restitution to his known victims, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Gary Bell.

Law enforcement agents obtained a search warrant for James' home and discovered videos depicting child pornography on several electronic devices, the release said.

In his plea agreement, James admitted to producing videos depicting child pornography, including some victims younger than 12, between 2012 and January 2013.

The release said James paid minors under the age of 12 to perform sexual acts while he recorded them or livestreamed the images.

The case began with a tip submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The FBI investigated the case with assistance from the Michigan City Police Department and Indiana State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Toi Denise Houston prosecuted the case.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.