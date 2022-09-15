Man sentenced to 205 years in prison for killing 3, torching home

CROWN POINT — A judge called a 34-year-old man convicted of murdering three people and setting their home ablaze in 2019 "the worst of the worst" and sentenced him Thursday to 205 years in prison.
Reginald J. Carter received a maximum sentence, including consecutive terms of 65 years for each murder victim and another 10 years for arson.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said he reviewed Carter's presentence investigation report but found no reason for leniency.
Carter was welcomed into the home of his girlfriend, Yoasha Carter, 26; her cousin Dwayne Jones, 33; aunt Nefretiri Jones, 51; and other family members, and he violated their trust by killing them, the judge said.
He poured accelerant on two of the bodies and lit them on fire, causing significant destruction to their remains.
"And if that wasn't bad enough, Carter set the entire house on fire, causing the victims to lose everything," he said.
Yoasha Carter and Reginald Carter shared the same last name, but they were not related.
A jury found Reginald Carter guilty after a weeklong trial in August.
Yoasha Carter, Nefretiri Jones and Dwayne Jones were each shot to death Oct. 25, 2019, inside their home in the 3500 block of West 20th Avenue. The fire was started with gasoline.
Yokeca Mitchell, one of Yoasha Carter's sisters, said she felt sorry for Reginald Carter.
"You had a family that opened their doors to you when yours wouldn't," she said.
Reginald Carter could have started a new life with Yoasha Carter, but instead he "sat there and plotted," Mitchell said.
"May God have mercy on your soul," she said.
Defense attorney John Cantrell said Carter was maintaining his innocence.
"While I respect the jury's verdict, I generally disagree with it," he said.
Vasquez granted Carter's request to appoint a public defender for an appeal.
Carter declined to give a statement.
In a brutal act of domestic violence, Reginald Carter shot the mother of his child to death and killed her family members in an attempt to avoid accountability, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz said.
He had eight prior felony convictions before the triple murder and failed every time he was given an opportunity for supervision or parole.
Jatkiewicz, who tried the case with Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal, said Reginald Carter deserved a longer sentence because he violated the family's trust.
He lived as a member of Yoasha Carter's family.
"When you are part of a family, there is an implicit level of trust that no harm will come to you in your own home," she said.
Jatkiewicz asked for a 102-year sentence.
Vasquez said Reginald Carter's criminal history started at age 18.
He said the murders and arson were "absolutely horrible" and described the defendant's decision to show up at the crime scene while the fire was still burning as "pure manipulation."
"The jury didn't buy it, and law enforcement didn't, either," the judge said.
