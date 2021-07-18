Man sentenced to 30 years for shooting pregnant girlfriend, her mother

CROWN POINT — An East Chicago man was sentenced last week to 30 years in prison for shooting and wounding his pregnant girlfriend and her mother in 2019 while his 1-year-old child was in a room with them at an East Chicago residence.

Richard E. Johnson Jr., 23, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of aggravated battery, both level 3 felonies.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas accepted Johnson's plea agreement Wednesday, which called for a sentence of up to 32 years in prison.

Johnson was covered in blood when he met East Chicago police June 19, 2019, outside a home in the 4300 block of Magoun Avenue and said, "I did it, I shot them both," court records state.

The shooting happened after Johnson and his girlfriend argued and began fighting, records state.

The girlfriend's mother opened a bedroom door when she heard her daughter scream, according to the plea agreement.

Johnson slammed the door on the mother's arm. When the mother again opened the door, he grabbed her by the neck, got on top of her, choked her and struck her head and face, records state.