Man sentenced to 4 1/2 years for deadly drunken driving crash

CROWN POINT — A judge sentenced a Gary man Thursday to 4 1/2 years in prison for a drunken driving crash in 2018 that left one man dead and the man's half-brother injured.

Santiago Marquez, 40, could have faced up to 8 1/2 years after pleading guilty in September to operating while intoxicated causing death, a level 5 felony, and operating while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury, a level 6 felony.

While most people responsible for deadly drunken driving crashes don't intend to kill anyone, "we all know that death is possible when we decide to become intoxicated and get behind the wheel," Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez said.

"Your horrible mistake meant a lifetime of change for a lot of people, and it's resulted in a lifetime of pain," the judge said.

Defense attorney John Cantrell said Marquez has been working on his sobriety since the crash July 28, 2018, at Fifth Avenue and Colfax Street in Gary that resulted in the death of motorcyclist Marcus Harris, 40, of Gary, and injured Harris' half-brother Caltone Cockrell.

Cantrell asked Vasquez to consider that Marquez's brother, Earl J. Dantzler, 32, was shot to death April 16, 2019 — the same day Marquez posted bond in his case — in the front yard of Marquez's residence in Gary's Black Oak section.

Cantrell accused members of Harris' family of walking out of Vasquez's courtroom in April 2019 after the judge reduced Marquez's bond and saying, "That's fine. He's not going to make it to trial anyway."

When Vasquez asked how Cantrell knew Dantzler's homicide was related to Marquez's case, Cantrell said, "I have zero proof."

Cantrell said he "felt confident making the argument" that Dantzler's shooting wasn't random given the circumstances.

Marquez said he understood he hurt Harris' family and thinks about the crash every day.

"I ruined my family, but my family is sticking with me," he said. "I wish I never got in that vehicle."

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said Cockrell accepted Marquez's plea agreement and previously came to court to give a victim's impact statement.

Marquez's sentencing was delayed on several occasions, and Cockrell did not attend Thursday's hearing.

Vasquez said Marquez's misdemeanor OWI and public intoxication convictions from the early 2000s didn't necessarily warrant a longer sentence, but they raised a question about whether Marquez learned his lesson back then.

The fact that Marquez's blood alcohol level was about 0.19, more than double the 0.08 legal limit for driving, was an aggravating factor, the judge said.

