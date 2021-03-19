Man sentenced to 4 years for shooting 2 with assault-style rifle at Schererville park

The man wrote he was a good student and had never been in a fight, until the day Ransom shot him.

The 19-year-old wrote he was bedridden for months, and as he lay recuperating he thought about how he could have lost multiple people that "meant the world" to him that day.

"I finally forgave myself, because they forgave me," he wrote.

The man said he and his friends didn't have any guns, and Ransom unloaded 19 shots into his car.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He had just graduated from trade school and was planning to join the Illinois National Guard, but he had to put his life on hold as he recovered.

"No, I don't want to see another black brother behind bars," the man wrote. "Learn from it and grow from it."

'This court can help him'

Ransom's attorney, Joshua Mahler, said whether the victims had gun was still in dispute.

Ransom started shooting because he thought he saw they had a gun, he said.

Vasquez said Ransom waived his right to claim self-defense by pleading guilty, and Mahler agreed. However, he said the fact that Ransom saw a gun could be considered a mitigating factor when crafting a sentence.