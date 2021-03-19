Man sentenced to 4 years for shooting 2 with assault-style rifle at Schererville park

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge sentenced a Merrillville man Friday to four years in prison for shooting two people with an assault-style rifle near the entrance to a Schererville park in 2019.
Kendell J. Ransom, 21, may have matured since his arrest in the shooting July 2, 2019, near Rohrman Park, but his crime was severe, Judge Salvador Vasquez said.
"Someone could have died, and but for — let's say — the grace of God, someone didn't," the judge said. "But for the grace of God, you're not looking at 45 to 65 years for murder."
Ransom's father and stepmother, Eric and Lolita Ransom, testified their son has turned his life around since he was released on bond from the Lake County Jail last year.
He now accepts his father's advice and recently crafted a plan to start an Amazon delivery business with his stepmother, they said.
Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Tara Villarreal asked Vasquez to sentence Ransom to a maximum of six years under his plea agreement.
Kendell Ransom admitted in March 2020 to two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. The plea was crafted so that Ransom would face an advisory sentence of three years on each count, she said.
'A total disregard for their life'
Ransom had three felony convictions and was on probation at the time of the Schererville shooting for illegally carrying a firearm in Illinois, Villarreal said.
He chose to go to a fight in which he wasn't involved, he brought a gun, and he caused life-threatening injuries to two people, she said.
A teenage boy enlisted Ransom's help after agreeing to fight a 19-year-old man. The 19-year-old and Ransom's teenage friend wanted to date the same woman, who was not interested in either of them, court records state.
Witnesses described the gun Ransom used to shoot the 19-year-old and his friend, also 19, as an "Uzi-style" rifle, Villarreal said. Five other people at the scene were not injured.
The gun was never recovered, and Ransom refused to give a statement to police after his arrest, she said.
"He didn't even know these people," Villarreal said. "He just had a total disregard for their life."
Villarreal read a victim impact statement written by the 19-year-old who had been feuding with Ransom's friend over the woman.
He wrote he almost lost his leg, after a bullet ripped through one of his legs and into the other.
As the man lay with his leg "hanging by a thread," he looked over and saw his friend being loaded into an ambulance. The friend now has a bullet lodged next to his spine, Villarreal said.
The man wrote he was a good student and had never been in a fight, until the day Ransom shot him.
The 19-year-old wrote he was bedridden for months, and as he lay recuperating he thought about how he could have lost multiple people that "meant the world" to him that day.
"I finally forgave myself, because they forgave me," he wrote.
The man said he and his friends didn't have any guns, and Ransom unloaded 19 shots into his car.
He had just graduated from trade school and was planning to join the Illinois National Guard, but he had to put his life on hold as he recovered.
"No, I don't want to see another black brother behind bars," the man wrote. "Learn from it and grow from it."
'This court can help him'
Ransom's attorney, Joshua Mahler, said whether the victims had gun was still in dispute.
Ransom started shooting because he thought he saw they had a gun, he said.
Vasquez said Ransom waived his right to claim self-defense by pleading guilty, and Mahler agreed. However, he said the fact that Ransom saw a gun could be considered a mitigating factor when crafting a sentence.
Defense attorney Paul Stracci said Ransom's father has run a successful barbershop in Merrillville for 30 years and is prepared to take his son under his wing.
"This court can help him," Stracci said. "You can help him. I know the power of this court."
Ransom spent 346 days in jail before posting bond in the case, which was enough time to see the error in his ways, Stracci said.
He asked Vasquez to accept Ransom into the Community Transition Court, which provides intense supervision for inmates coming out of prison.
Ransom said his time in jail helped him realize "life in precious and it's not a joke." He is expecting to become a father and wants to be a role model for his child, he said.
"I just want to move forward, and show everyone that I've changed," he said.
He apologized to the victims and asked Vasquez to give him a chance to show he can lead a productive life.
Vasquez said he didn't discount Ransom's efforts to change since his release from jail.
However, the judge said the injury he caused was severe and that warranted a more severe punishment.
"When Illinois gives you this probation, the last thing anyone would expect is that you would possess a weapon and you would shoot someone," Vasquez said. "To me, that's offensive."
Ransom possessed a "very menacing weapon" and fired "a lot of rounds," he said.
"You're pulling that trigger over and over and over again," the judge said. "That's a very conscious act."
Vasquez sentenced Ransom to two years on each battery count and said he would become eligible for the Community Transition Court about a year from his anticipated release date.
"Whether you realize it or not, I'm giving you an incredible break," the judge said.