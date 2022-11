Man sentenced to 45 years for role in triple murder nearly 25 years ago

CROWN POINT — A man who helped prosecutors secure the conviction of another man in a triple murder nearly 25 years ago at a Hammond crack house was sentenced Friday to 45 years in prison.

David L. Copley Jr., 47, of Franklin, admitted in a plea agreement that he helped James H. Higgason III bludgeon Jerod "Buddy" Hodge, 18, of Chicago, to death Jan. 18, 1998, inside a residence in the 4600 block of Torrence Avenue in Hammond.

Higgason, 53, of Whiting, was convicted in May of murdering Hodge; Elva Tamez, 36, of Hammond; and Timothy W. "Midnight" Ross, 16, of Calumet City. He was sentenced to 180 years in prison.

During Higgason's sentencing, Tamez's family remembered her as a kind person with many gifts and talents. Knowing she died such a violent death brought great despair, her sister Imelda O'Neill said.

Linda Hodge, Jerod Hodge's mother, said the day she learned that her son died was the worst day of her life.

She had to quit her job as a bus driver because every young man who climbed aboard reminded her of her child, she said.

"I want everyone to know my child did exist," she said. "And I carry my angel with me."

Copley pleaded guilty in October 2021 and agreed to testify against Higgason.

He first spoke with police about the homicides in February 1998, when he admitted that he and Higgason had been to the house to buy crack cocaine. He initially claimed that they left and did not kill anyone.

Hammond police spoke to him again in May 1998, after he entered a rehab facility in South Bend and "wanted to clear his conscience," according to court records.

He admitted that he and Higgason were at the home on Torrence Avenue using crack cocaine and Hodge and Ross fell asleep, the plea agreement states.

Tamez was sent outside to search for cigarettes, Copley told police, and Higgason handed him a board and said something like "We're going to kill these guys."

Copley said Higgason instructed him to hit Hodge, so Copley hit Hodge in the head with the board while Hodge slept, records state.

Copley alleged that Higgason also struck Hodge, who was killed. Copley said he ran out of the house as Higgason bludgeoned Ross and Tamez, who was let in the house after she began knocking on the door.