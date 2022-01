Man sentenced to 46 months on gun charge

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a Lansing man to prison for illegal possession of a firearm.

Senior Judge James T. Moody sentenced Julio Galvan, 29, to a term of 46 months.

Galvan pleaded guilty last year to being a felon in possession of firearms ammunition during an arrest March 19, 2021 in Hammond.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin Padula stated in a memo to the court that Galvan was a passenger in a car Hammond police stopped at one of several sobriety checkpoints police held around the city to curtail drunken driving.

Police smelled marijuana in the car, searched inside and found a loaded fully automatic handgun. Police said it was a homemade “ghost” gun resembling a Glock.

Galvan was legally barred from owning the weapon because of his prior felony conviction for a firearms violation.

Community Defender Peter L. Boyles argued in a memo to the court that Galvan hopes to participate in a vocational training program in prison to a skilled laborer and have his gang related tattoos removed, “so he can fully put that part of his life behind him.”

